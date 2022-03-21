Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board

The race for Waunakee Village Board features a mix of incumbents (I) and former board trustees as well as newcomers to elected office. A fast-growing municipality, Waunakee's top issues include affordable housing and supporting the village's diversity, the candidates said. Incumbent Erin Moran did not provide a response. The terms are for two years.

Nila Frye (I)

Age: 63

Address: 404 E. Verleen Ave., Waunakee

Family: Married with four sons

Job: Owner and operator, Nila's Nursery and Childcare

Prior elected office: Waunakee board since 2020

Other public service: Sidewalk Committee, 1978; Personnel Committee and Parks and Buildings Committee, 1990s; Public Works Committee since 2014; Housing Task Force, 2018-19; Citizens Academy graduate, 2019; Board of Appeals, 2017-19; Citizen's Study Committee on High School Facility Needs, 1992

Education: Licensed in family childcare

Robert McPherson

Age: 38

Address: 1703 Alexandria Court, Waunakee

Family: Wife and daughter

Job: Vice president of risk management, Peoples State Bank

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Waunakee Housing Task Force for Village of Waunakee, 2018-19

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science and economics, University of Tampa

Erin Moran (I)

Age: 25

Address: 215 W. Main St.

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: Waunakee Village Board since 2020

Other public service: Create Waunakee Committee, chairwoman; Waunakee Library Board; Waunakee Housing Task Force; Public Works Committee; Waunakee Girls Lacrosse Club; Badgerland Lacrosse Association, marketing director; Waunakee Monarch Project

Education: Bachelor's degree in communications and environmental studies, Edgewood College

Angie Ramos

Age: 33

Address: 210 Kensington Lane, Waunakee

Family: Not available

Job: Interpreter and translator, Waunakee Community School District

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Waunakee Public Library Board since 2021; Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 2020

Education: Studied as health care interpreter, Madison College

Joe Zitzelsberger

Age: 50

Address: 923 Countryside Crossing, Waunakee

Family: Married with a daughter

Job: IT Senior Staff Engineer at American Family Insurance

Prior elected office: Waunakee Village Board, 2018-20

Other public service: Board of Review, 2011-18 and since 2020; Public Works Committee, since 2020

Education: Master's certificate in project management, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in communication, UW-Stevens Point

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Frye: I am a childcare provider and my husband is a laborer, this brings a unique perspective to the board. It is important that all residents have a voice in village government. Since serving on committees for over 40 years I know the history pertaining to many issues, this is helpful when looking at topics now and planning for the future.

McPherson: My job requires a lot of asking direct questions and listening to the views and opinions of people all across the spectrum. That skill helps to bring the best answer to a problem, even if it isn't the answer I myself would prefer.

Moran: No response.

Ramos: My job requires a lot of asking direct questions and listening to the views and opinions of people all across the spectrum. That skill helps to bring the best answer to a problem, even if it isn't the answer I myself would prefer.

Zitzelsberger: Our current world is hyper-partisan. The village board is nonpartisan by design, and I hope to be an excellent example of that. I don't claim allegiance to any particular political party, and often find myself in the middle of most political ideologies. I use logic and law to guide my decisions, and am happy to leave my ego at the door. The goal of serving the people should never be to win, but rather to work together to find workable and acceptable solutions to problems.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Frye: The development process and transparency. Waunakee's population has increased by 23% in the last ten years. Citizens are concerned that this has happened with little input from the public until developments are a done deal. We need to address how that affects citizen's taxes, The village will probably move from volunteer fire and EMS to paid staff and there are more roads, and infrastructure to maintain. I would ask for citizen input early in the development process and more controlled growth.

McPherson: Waunakee struggles to have housing that is accessible to working class families and those on fixed income. Those that were able to buy or rent years ago are slowly being pushed out as taxes go up due to our housing issues. I would look to make small changes to the rules that would make it easier to improve existing houses and expand housing choice in the village.

Moran: No response.

Ramos: Bringing diverse voices to our board.

Zitzelsberger: Waunakee has a long list of important decisions ahead of it, including diversity, growth, housing availability and affordability, and transportation. While those are all important, one of the most visible issues in the coming election is the concept of a village aquatic facility. It's still early in the discovery and design process, and because of that, I won't commit to supporting or opposing it, however I do strongly support sending whatever the proposal ends up being to voters via referendum.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Frye: A user friendly Waunakee web page would create more efficient communication between residents and staff. I want citizens to be able to easily find the right resource when contacting the village, as well as easy access to upcoming meeting agendas and issues.

McPherson: When addressing issues that have two opposing sides in the community, bring them together to work on the issue, but give them a timeline to make a compromise decision or else the board will pass a solution that potentially neither side would like. It gives a real incentive for issues to get resolved, one way or another, without ending up in "decision paralysis."

Moran: No response.

Ramos: Streamline getting community input.

Zitzelsberger: It's all about balance. Local government, like a project, is primarily controlled by three factors: cost, quality, and time. Generally, you can improve two, but the third will worsen as a result. Waunakee balances these factors very well, resulting in an excellent community with quality services at a reasonable cost to village taxpayers. There is always room for improvement, but we must be analytical and deliberate to actually gain efficiency in one area without a detrimental effect in another.