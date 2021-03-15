Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Herzberg: Waunakee has recently approved an affordable housing funding source which will allow the village to address this important need. More importantly, we must maintain the high level of essential services that Waunakee residence appreciate. As we continue to grow, property values need be protected while managing budgets. My goal is to keep Waunakee taxes in the bottom ⅓ of Dane County communities.

Kaufmann: Communication and transparency. Our citizens want to know about what the board is up to, especially when development projects are in the works. I would write an email newsletter to increase citizen engagement and bridge the gap between Village Hall and residents. In addition, I would prioritize responding to all constituent emails so every resident feels listened to and heard.

McPherson: Equity in the village’s policies. Many of our ordinances are, intentionally or not, designed to keep housing costs high and prevent the development of workforce and affordable housing. I would be a tireless advocate for review and changes to these policies to allow all citizens of the village to live here, instead of being priced out over time.