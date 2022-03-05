Candidate Q&A: Waunakee School Board

Three candidates, including two incumbents (I), are vying for two seats on the Waunakee School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

David Boetcher (I)

Age: 58

Address: 916 Lexington Way, Waunakee

Family: Married with three children

Job: Construction electrician

Prior elected office: Waunakee School Board for nine years

Other public service: Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Board for three years; U.S. military for 28 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Madison

Email or website: dboetcher63@gmail.com

Katie Dotzler

Age: 45

Address: 1739 Alysen Lane, Waunakee

Family: Married, three children

Job: Stay-at-home parent; operations/marketing/sales with Cardinal Health, 1999-2006

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Classroom volunteer, 2009-21; PTO co-president, 2011-13; president, High School Soccer Booster Club, 2018-20; president, High School Basketball Booster Club since 2021; Youth Girls’ Basketball Coach, 2011-21; PTO member/teacher appreciation chair, 2013-15; Yes For Schools campaign member, 2013; Rally Around Waunakee volunteer, 2020; Freshmen Homecoming Dinner Committee member, 2016, 2018, 2021; Waunakee Homecoming Parade Coordinator, 2021; faith formation teacher, St. John the Baptist Church, various years

Education: University of Iowa, bachelor’s degree in communications and business

Email or website: Katiedotzler.com

Jack Heinemann (I)

Age: Declined

Address: 1440 Blue Ridge Trail, Waunakee

Family: Four children

Job: President/chief operating officer, Isomark Health

Prior elected office: Waunakee School Board, 10 years

Other public service: District chair, Baylakes Council-Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration, UW-Oshkosh

Email or website: jahsecurity@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Boetcher: I have been on the Waunakee Board for nine years. In that time, I have helped ensure that the individual property taxes have been stable without increases. My construction experience has saved the district money in doing quality construction, maintenance and energy saving projects while avoiding excessive costs. I organized and chaired the district’s Medical Ad Hoc Committee that helped Waunakee to be the earliest District to open schools during COVID in Dane County as safely as possible.

Dotzler: Through my involvement, leadership and relationships within the Waunakee CSD, I will provide a well-rounded perspective. I have experience in effectively collaborating with students, admin, staff and families to bring an energetic focus on student engagement and connections. I possess open minded listening skills and have an ability to problem solve through a balanced and impartial lens. I’m excited and energized for the opportunity to serve our school district as a Waunakee CSD BOE Member.

Heinemann: I use common sense to make data driven decisions. Over the past 10 years I have helped to create opportunities for our students — an example is the development of the Waunakee Innovation Center. This Center has been a success — do to the creation of this center we have more females participating in our TechEd programs. The expansion of this center has allowed us to rebuild our trades programs. I want to continue efforts, to create a safe environment for all students.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Boetcher: Diversity, equity and inclusion for all students. Waunakee is known for its great schools. To ensure every student can reach their full potential in our schools, I will always advocate for every student, no matter their background or circumstances. All students should feel safe, included and welcome in our schools. We can do this by involving students, staff, parents and our community in a DEI committee to support our students.

Dotzler: It’s important to elect a nonpartisan candidate who effectively collaborates with admin, staff, families and students. We need to focus on the main thing: educating our kids. With the pandemic, we’ve had many other issues to deal with. We can now capitalize on what we’ve learned and prioritize what’s needed to ensure that students are getting the best education. We should identify the gaps (learning, social emotional, student/family engagement) and work to fill those gaps as quickly as we can.

Heinemann: Create a safe environment for all students. Continue to expand on our work in the Innovation Center. Make our budgeting process more visible by development of a three-year forward looking budget. This will help the board in the decision making process so that the appropriate investments in education can be made. An equitable sustainable pay structure needs to be developed.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Boetcher: Fully fund the state promise of providing two-thirds of the funding for public schools. Every district is facing challenges in adequately compensating staff and maintaining schools. Districts don’t need to be threatened with lawsuits and cuts to funding if they don’t meet political demands from the state. We need to work together to adequately fund public schools so that students can receive a quality education from the best staff in well maintained schools.

Dotzler: In the next state budget, I would ask for additional funds to manage the needs of our growing EL population. Also, because of the pandemic, provisions are needed to provide additional supports for students with special needs and to address the educational, mental and social emotional needs of our students.

Heinemann: Provide more flexibility in the school funding formula for school local decision making to occur. This will allow local school boards to make funding decision needed to support their districts needs.