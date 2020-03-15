Candidate Q&A: Waunakee School Board

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Committee member, Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award Commission

Education: Master’s degree in social work, Marywood University; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and human services, Empire State College

Email or Website: votejoellewis@gmail.com and Vote for Joel Lewis on Facebook

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?

Ensign: Having lived and worked in Waunakee my entire life, I know and understand the culture of the school community, both staff and students. My experience and passion for School Board work makes me an excellent candidate to problem solve school issues.

Lewis: I bring a unique perspective to the School Board because of my law enforcement and social work experience. I understand the importance of collaboration in order to get things accomplished. I want to make sure that Waunakee schools are a place of equity and inclusion for all students.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?