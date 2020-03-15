Candidate Q&A: Waunakee School Board

A social worker is challenging the incumbent for a Waunakee School Board seat representing the cities of Middleton and Madison and town of Westport in the April 7 election. The term is for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Joan Ensign (I)
Age: 66
Address: 5739 Emerald Grove Lane, Waunakee
Family: Married with three children and three grandchildren
Job: Retired high school math teacher
Prior elected office: Nine years on the Waunakee School Board
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in math education, UW-Madison
Email or Website: jensign@waunakee.k12.wi.us
Joel Lewis
Age: 45
Address: 5299 Easy St., Waunakee
Family: Married with four children
Job: Social worker in the Dane County District Attorney’s Office’s deferred prosecution department
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Committee member, Martin Luther King Humanitarian Award Commission
Education: Master’s degree in social work, Marywood University; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and human services, Empire State College
Email or Website: votejoellewis@gmail.com and Vote for Joel Lewis on Facebook
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Ensign: Having lived and worked in Waunakee my entire life, I know and understand the culture of the school community, both staff and students. My experience and passion for School Board work makes me an excellent candidate to problem solve school issues.
Lewis: I bring a unique perspective to the School Board because of my law enforcement and social work experience. I understand the importance of collaboration in order to get things accomplished. I want to make sure that Waunakee schools are a place of equity and inclusion for all students.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Ensign: We are facing growing class sizes and crowded school buildings. To address these issues the School Board needs to come up with possible solutions working with staff most connected to the overcrowding. Next it is important we reach out to the community for input as we look at referendums to solve our needs.
Lewis: There is a lack of communication between the community and the School Board. We need to create a process that is easy and effective for families to use. The community needs to feel like their concerns are being addressed when it comes to the concerns of their children.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Ensign: High achievement is attained with dedicated staff and administration believing every child can learn. We need to deliver the best curriculum in ways that allow all students to be engaged and feel connected. Fortunately, we have the support of the community to provide the needed resources so each child can become successful.
Lewis: The way to raise achievement levels is to recognize each child as an individual. We need to assess the resources that we already have and find ways to individualize success for each child.