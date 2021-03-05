Candidate Q&A: Waunakee School Board

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, UW-Eau Claire

Email or website: anneluebke.com

Q&A

Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?

Frey: Schools are a reflection of the community they serve. Being a 24-year resident of the Waunakee community, with multiple kids having benefited from the great schools here, instills a real sense of pride. I offer level-headed problem-solving that can help make that same pride and success a reality for current and future students.

Luebke: I am running for School Board because the future of our schools is very important to me. I have a son who is 4 years old and will be starting school in the fall. I want to be sure that our schools are just as wonderful by the time he graduates as they are now.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next budget?