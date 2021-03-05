Candidate Q&A: Waunakee School Board

Two candidates are seeking a seat on the Waunakee School Board in the April 6 election. The seat represents the town of Westport, city of Middleton and city of Madison. The term is for three years.
Ted Frey
Age: 50
Address: 5588 Riveredge Road, Waunakee
Family: Married with four children, all of whom attend or have attended Waunakee Community schools
Job: Engineer, Ennovation Engineering Service Inc.
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Website: www.TedFreyforSchoolBoard.com
Anne Luebke
Age: 44
Address: 5673 Rankin Lane, Waunakee
Family: Married with one child who will be entering 4K in Waunakee this fall
Job: Senior QC analyst at Scientific Protein Laboratory in Waunakee
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, UW-Eau Claire
Email or website: anneluebke.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Frey: Schools are a reflection of the community they serve. Being a 24-year resident of the Waunakee community, with multiple kids having benefited from the great schools here, instills a real sense of pride. I offer level-headed problem-solving that can help make that same pride and success a reality for current and future students.
Luebke: I am running for School Board because the future of our schools is very important to me. I have a son who is 4 years old and will be starting school in the fall. I want to be sure that our schools are just as wonderful by the time he graduates as they are now.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next budget?
Frey: In-person learning might not be the most effective for everyone, but it is for the vast majority. If restrictions continue to exist for in-person learning, without allowing individual districts to educate as they see fit given appropriate safety measures, it is imperative that those mandating restrictions, whether they be state or county officials, must also provide any additional necessary funds.
Luebke: Funding to subsidize internet for students and their families. While the schools have done a good job at providing computers for our students, they are useless without stable internet connections. Even once our schools return to normal, the ability to do schoolwork on a computer at home is still a huge advantage that all our students deserve.
Given the option of cutting property taxes, offering employee raises or reducing class size, which would you choose and why?
Frey: Although there are many responsibilities of the School Board, the primary responsibility is to help direct the education for the youth in the community they serve. The answer to this interesting set of choices has an inverse effect on the two unanswered. Reducing class size with the hope of getting more personalized instruction would be most beneficial to the student.
Luebke: Reducing class sizes. Our students deserve the best education that they can get. Individualized learning is important to every student. In a grade school class if half the class learns better with phonics and the other half learns better with other techniques, I want the teacher to have the flexibility to teach the best way for their students.