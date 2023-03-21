Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Nicole Greene

Age: 38

Family: Husband and four daughters

Job: Physical therapist by trade, currently stay-at-home mother

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Doctor of physical therapy from Elon University and bachelor of science in sports medicine from the University of South Florida

Dawn Heinrichs

Age: 47

Family: Married with two children

Job: Director of packaging engineering for Smithfield Foods

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor of science in chemical engineering from UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn't have?

Greene: I have experience working in schools as a substitute teacher. I also have experience with the special education program both as a substitute physical therapist and as a parent to a child with special needs. We will have children in the School District for the next decade-plus. Their education and the education of all the students is extremely important to me.

Heinrichs: I currently have children in the Waunakee public schools. My career has been heavily focused on project and people management. Additionally, I have had leadership roles in strategic sourcing and managed large contracts. Given the main challenge facing the district, these skills will be of value to our community, our educators and, most importantly, our students.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Greene: Maintaining excellence. As a school district that has always stood out as being one of the best, it can be challenging. Continuing to focus on academic growth and excellence for every student should be the main priority.

Heinrichs: On-site trailers are not the best environment to foster learning, and the new middle (and elementary) school is necessary for rebalancing infrastructure to have all students in classrooms. The board’s role in selecting subcontractors is where I will ask informed questions, vote strategically (not just with costs) and do everything I can to ensure that the timeline accounts for the minimum amount of disruption to both educators and students.

What do you feel the School District does well?

Greene: Waunakee consistently upholds its mission of committing to children, community and excellence. It excels in academics and extracurriculars, offering a variety of opportunities for every student. As I have communicated with community members during my grassroots, door-to-door campaign, my goal is to uphold this commitment. My personal experience of children with differing needs allows me to bring a unique perspective of meeting kids where they are and offering an opportunity for every child to excel.

Heinrichs: People (including myself) move to Waunakee because the school system really is phenomenal. The academic performance ranks consistently in the top 5% in the state. There are well-supported creative arts as well as sports. The educators in Waunakee legitimately care for our children and that shows in going above and beyond in many ways.