Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Candidate Zach Jensen did not respond to the questionnaire.

Joan Ensign (I)

Age: 69

Family: Husband, three sons, four grandchildren, two in the Waunakee school district

Job: Retired math teacher

Prior elected office: I have served on the Waunakee School Board 12 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics from UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Ensign: I bring 12 years of experience on the board of education, 33 years of teaching in the district and a knowledge of the community as a lifelong resident of the Wauankee area.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Ensign: Two very important bodies of work are in progress. Our community recently passed a referendum to build two new schools and complete extensive maintenance throughout the district. There are many decisions that will go into the completion of these projects. We are also beginning the process of replacing our superintendent, who recently announced his intent to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year. This is work in progress, but our biggest challenge and one many districts face is the workforce shortage. We need to value the work of our school employees and find ways to compensate all employee groups better.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Ensign: Our school and community offer many opportunities for our youth to be involved. These programs include sports, drama, leadership experiences, interest groups as well as self help support for youth. I am very proud of all that is available for our students. A second item our district does well is continued collaboration with staff groups in the absence of being able to negotiate anything other than base wage increases. Following 2010, our district preserved all negotiated language, as well as post retirement benefits and moved union contracts into employee handbooks. Currently employee handbook committees meet to discuss concerns within that document.