Candidate Q&A: Waterloo School Board Area 3

Four people, including three incumbents, are seeking three spots on the Waterloo School Board representing Area 3 in the April 7 election. The top two voter-getters will serve three-year terms, while the third-place candidate will receive a two-year term. (I) denotes incumbent.
Kate Lewandowski
Age: 34
Address: 564 S. Jackson St.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Stay-at-home mom; previously a middle school science teacher and districtwide teacher leader
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Friends of the Library; member, Waterloo United Methodist Church; Waterloo Parent Teacher Organization
Education: Master's degree in curriculum and instruction, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in secondary science education, UW-Madison
Email: KateEduc8@gmail.com
Susan Quamme (I)
Age: 48
Address: 361 Crestview Drive
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Nurse manager in the pediatric intensive care unit at UW Health
Prior elected office: No response
Other public service: No response
Education: Bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing
Email or Website: No response
Mathew Schneider (I)
Age: 44
Address: 358 Jefferson St.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Special projects manager for Clearly Building Corp.
Prior elected office: Appointee to Area 3 seat on the Waterloo School Board
Other public service: Volunteer director or coach, Waterloo Youth Sports Organization, 10 years
Education: UW-Madison
Email: mschn1@yahoo.com
Nancy Thompson (I)
Age: No response
Address: N120 Hickory Lane
Family: Married with three children and four grandchildren
Job: Town of Portland clerk, former high school English and speech teacher and forensics coach
Prior elected office: Member and officer of the Waterloo School Board
Other public service: Weekly lector for Trinity Lutheran Church, Dodge County 4-H resource leader and junior fair foods superintendent, member of the Jefferson County Head Start Policy Council, chairwoman of CESA 2 Board of Control, secretary of the Wisconsin Group Insurance Board
Education: Bachelor's degree in secondary education with a double major in English and speech, UW-Stevens Point
Email: nlthomps22@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Lewandowski: I am a teacher. I understand how policy decisions made by a school board affect students in the classroom. I know how to work closely with families, colleagues and administrators to do what’s best for students. I ask tough questions and I am an advocate for students and families.
Quamme: We are fortunate to have a wide variety of people represented with our current board. I think my voice helps represent parents of current students in our district as well as other members of our community.
Schneider: I believe I bring a unique background and diversified set of skills to the table. Throughout my career I have gained experience at entry-level positions and the executive level. I attended district schools and currently have three children enrolled, thus have a vested interest in the success of the schools.
Thompson: I believe in public education and am passionate about working for and on behalf of all students. As the only candidate with both teaching and school board experience, I bring the knowledge, understanding, leadership, communication, advocacy skills and broad perspective critical to leading our district forward.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Lewandowski: Waterloo is a great community with terrific schools and people who care. A quality education for all students is a pressing issue in any community, and I think implementing a standards-based grading system, focusing on kids’ mental health and seeking more input from parents would make Waterloo schools even better.
Quamme: Equitable student achievement. I believe the best way to achieve that is partnering with our educators and utilizing their expertise to help drive any necessary change.
Schneider: The most pressing issues, in my opinion, are the hiring and retention of high-quality educators and bolstering the schools culture to provide the optimal learning environment. This needs to be addressed with the board, administrators, teachers and parents working in collaboration for the best interest of all students.
Thompson: The most pressing issue always is prioritizing the use of available district resources such that every student has the opportunity to reach his or her true potential. Decisions must be data-based; instruction must be differentiated to meet students' social, emotional and academic needs; and a safe, respectful school environment must be maintained.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Lewandowski: As a teacher, I have seen many innovative ways of achieving results with few resources. I know what factors affect student achievement across different demographics. I can scrutinize a budget to close loopholes and reallocate money to stretch your tax dollars even further while delivering great results for your children.
Quamme: Again, we are very fortunate in our district to have well-educated and driven educational professionals who are bringing great ideas to the board. I believe partnering with these experts will help us raise student achievement in a fiscally responsible way.
Schneider: The Waterloo School District has a great track record of balancing the annual budget and providing a quality education. Again, maintaining and bolstering a culture where we can employ the best teachers and provide a great learning environment will allow the school to grow and maintain the line on taxation.
Thompson: Proven literacy strategies must be implemented in the early grades, since the ability to read and understand is critical to students' academic achievement. When reading deficiencies are identified early and successfully remediated and enrichment opportunities are provided as students progress, interest in and enthusiasm for learning grows and achievement levels will increase.