Candidate Q&A: Waterloo School Board Area 3

Quamme: Equitable student achievement. I believe the best way to achieve that is partnering with our educators and utilizing their expertise to help drive any necessary change.

Schneider: The most pressing issues, in my opinion, are the hiring and retention of high-quality educators and bolstering the schools culture to provide the optimal learning environment. This needs to be addressed with the board, administrators, teachers and parents working in collaboration for the best interest of all students.

Thompson: The most pressing issue always is prioritizing the use of available district resources such that every student has the opportunity to reach his or her true potential. Decisions must be data-based; instruction must be differentiated to meet students' social, emotional and academic needs; and a safe, respectful school environment must be maintained.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?