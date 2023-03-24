Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. Three candidates are running for two seats on the village of Windsor Board. The general election is April 4. (I) denotes incumbent.

Alan J. Harvey

Age: 69

Family: Married to Diane Harvey, with three daughters

Job: Municipal law attorney and Windsor century farm (1884) owner

Prior elected office: Elected to 10 terms as Windsor chairperson and five terms as Windsor board member

Other public service: Former Windsor Plan commissioner for four years. Past chairperson of the DeForest-Windsor Fire Board and Dane County Board of Adjustment. Department of Transportation Highway 51 Planning Committee. Constitution and Personnel Committees of the United Church of Christ - Wisconsin Conference. Windsor Municipal Building Construction Committee.

Education: J.D., University of Wisconsin Law School; Bachelor of Arts, political science, UW-Madison; graduate of DeForest High School

Kristine Schmidt (I)

Age: 59

Family: No response

Job: Retired after about 40 years in the electric and natural gas utility industry; currently sitting on corporate boards

Prior elected office: Village of Windsor trustee since July 2020

Other public service: Village of Windsor Plan Commission (2020-present); Emergency Management Committee (2019-present); Park Commission (2021-present); Board of Review (2022-present); election worker (2019-present)

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English literature, UW-Madison; master’s degree in business administration, University of Minnesota-Twin Cities; master’s degree in public policy, Georgetown University

Email or website: kschmidt@windsorwi.gov

Bruce Stravinski (I)

Age: 73

Family: Wife: Susan; two adult children, John and Mary; four grandchildren

Job: Retired business owner

Prior elected office: Town of Windsor supervisor: 1996-2000 and 2009-2015; village of Windsor trustee: 2015-present

Other public service: Windsor Plan Commission, 12 years; Token Creek Conservancy Committee, 11 years; president, DeForest Area Community & Senior Center board, 13 years; treasurer, Token Creek Watershed Association, 24 years; co-chair-North Yahara Future Urban Development Planning Committee, two years; chair, Windsor Personnel Committee, seven years; chair, Windsor Room Tax-Tourism Committee, 11 years; Windsor Board of Review, five years; chair, Windsor Public Works Committee, six years; chair, Windsor Emergency Management Committee, two years; Madison Area Transportation Planning Board, three years; Capital Area Regional Plan Commission, three years

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration marketing, University of Wisconsin, Class of 1972

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Harvey: l have unmatched legal skills and Windsor-specific experience that will be an asset on the Windsor board. I am an experienced municipal law attorney who has assisted many Wisconsin communities upgrade their codes of ordinances, comprehensive plans, zoning codes, and police and personnel policies. I want to put this unique expertise to work for Windsor residents.

Schmidt: After working 40 years in energy sectors, my background uniquely qualifies me for a trustee role as my experience includes leading utility operations and regulatory affairs, overseeing multibillion dollar budgets and income statements, participating and leading various strategic initiatives that lead to successful infrastructure deployment, and managing large employee-based organizations. With progressing levels of leadership responsibility, culminating in CEO and corporate board roles, key strengths include communication and policy development.

Stravinski: I have been an elected official for the village of Windsor since we incorporated in 2015. I was a town of Windsor supervisor for six years before we became a village. I am a retired business owner who wants to continue to make the village of Windsor the best place to live in Dane County. Since I am retired, I have the time and energy to make this happen.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Harvey: Windsor's growth presents both challenges and opportunities — Windsor's Comprehensive Plan will shape Windsor's future for the next 25 years and needs proper modernization. Windsor must be a family-friendly community with planned residential and commercial areas, balanced with a strong commitment to protecting agricultural and conservancy areas.

Schmidt: Windsor has experienced growth in new residents with needs for additional services, and with growth comes a changing landscape and expectations of local government. Critical to Windsor’s viability is embracing change while preserving the very heart of our community, which is agricultural. We must focus on fiscal responsibility for costs of basic and advancing service levels for the entire community, while equally paramount is preserving our conservancies and agricultural districts.

Stravinski: Future plans and decisions for the village of Windsor. The current village board works very well together, and we also work very well with all of our staff members. I feel very strongly that our decisions are making the village of Windsor a great place to live and work. For this reason, I believe the village board is moving in the right direction. The future outlook for the village of Windsor is bright.

List three of your budget priorities.

Harvey: 1. Many families are experiencing inflation-driven financial stress, including those on fixed incomes, families trying to afford a home and farmers facing escalating input costs. While encouraging innovation, I will seek ways for Windsor to minimize costs and maximize efficiencies. 2. Borrowing costs have recently exploded for all municipalities. Windsor must continuously re-examine its costs and business model. 3. Reasonable financial support for parks, recreation and conservancy assets must be safeguarded.

Schmidt: Trustees and staff are challenged to prioritize essential and new services for a growing population and community that has a thriving agricultural economy and an environmentally sensitive topography. Windsor’s budgets must prioritize and include financing for key projects that include a new municipal building, new and improved roads and infrastructure, land for commercial and residential development, new and improved parks and trails, and maintaining and expanding water and sewer utilities.

Stravinski: 1. Public Safety. We have great personnel in the Windsor police department and a great working relationship with the Sheriff’s department. The DeForest-Windsor fire department is one of the best in Dane County. 2. Lower Taxes. We have the second-lowest tax rate for villages in Dane County. 3. Infrastructure Improvements. As the chair of the Public Works Committee, I promise that we will continue to improve our roads, water and sewer lines, paths, parks and conservancies.