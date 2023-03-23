Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. Four candidates are running for three seats on the McFarland Village Board. The general election is April 4.

Stephanie Brassington (I)

Age: 58

Family: Two children and five grandchildren

Job: Manager at Generations Title Co.

Prior elected office: Mcfarland Village Board Trustee since 2015

Other public service: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — chair, Community Development Authority — chair, Finance Committee and Plan Commission

Hilary Brandt (I)

Age: 43

Family: Spouse: Michael; Child: Harrison (5)

Job: Fitness instructor for Basecamp Fitness and CEO of HMB Solutions

Prior elected office: Current McFarland Village Board Trustee (appointed August 2022)

Other public service: Former middle-level educator for the Middleton-Cross Plains area School District 2002-2017. Member of McFarland Equity Project 2020-present. DEI committee 2021-2022 (was displaced due to Village Board appointment in August of 2022). McFarland Library Strategic Planning Committee 2023. Indian Mound Middle School Mentor (2022-present). Mathematics and Literacy Tutor (2011-present)

Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary/middle level education and English/literature from UW-Platteville; UW-Platteville reading specialist; master's degree in education policy, organization and leadership with an emphasis in diversity, equity and inclusion from the University of Illinois (currently enrolled)

Luke Fessler

Age: 42

Family: Meghan (wife of 20 years), JD (son, 16), Alex (son, 13)

Job: IT manager at CUNA Mutual Group and owner at Keystroke Consulting

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Community member, McFarland Parks and Recreation Committee, one year (currently serving); officer, McFarland Boys Basketball Association, three years

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from UW-Madison with an emphasis on Information Systems and Design

Lowell Prill

Age: 78

Family: Widower with two local daughters and their families

Job: Retired customer service and quality control manufacturing technician

Prior elected office: Waupun Area School District Board Member (18 years); Moraine Park Technical College District Board Member (nine years); Alto Township Board Member (eight years)

Other public service: Alto Fire Department Volunteer (20 years)

Education: Attended Moraine Park Technical College and a lifelong learner

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Brassington: I have been on the village board since 2015, I have served on multiple committees. I bring that history and experience to the board.

Brandt: Being a former educator that prides herself on leading with love and empathy as a way of reaching and teaching students lends itself to serving community members and amplifying voices and needs. I am a lifelong learner that not only listens to the needs of others, but one that will also advocate for them is an asset I bring to the public service space.

Fessler: I’m a lifelong learner who gets excited about diving into topics; learning from others; and applying facts, logic, and reason to my decisions. I also have a strong understanding of financial processes and am skilled at taking complex topics and making them concise and understandable. I have enjoyed various volunteer and community positions over the past 25 years and am currently serving on the McFarland Parks and Recreation committee.

Prill: As a retired senior, I bring a balance to the present board and a unique perspective that is rooted in my cooperative, practical, and reasoned approach and lived experiences. I have served on multiple boards and look forward to contributing the insight and knowledge I have gained to give back to my fellow McFarland community members.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Brassington: Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is the most important thing in this election. Our initiatives toward a diverse, equitable and inclusive community need to be paramount as we move forward. We are in the process of assessing the needs of a community center, developing an east side plan and adding an inclusive park. We need to use a DEI lens as we plan for our future developments.

Brandt: The most important issue in this election is sustainability. Sustainability encompasses more than just the environment. We need to be thinking of McFarland’s future in all three of these areas: economic development, environment and community members’ health, safety, and inclusion. Leaving McFarland better economically, environmentally, more inclusive and welcoming than before I served as a McFarland Village Board Trustee is what I strive for as a public servant.

Fessler: One of the most important issues in the election is to strategically plan McFarland’s growth as we develop the East Side neighborhood and projects like the proposed Community Center so that we can balance our community’s needs and wants with our ability to stay financially strong. In addition, our five-year capital plan and 10-year roadmap are crucial to ensuring a community that prioritizes inclusion and belonging.

Prill: The most important issue in this election is addressing the growth of McFarland and what that means for the community members who live here or would consider living here in the future. I would look at the needs and issues from multiple perspectives and vantage points, using my various life experiences and knowledge of how to meet the needs with resources available.

List three of your budget priorities.

Brassington: 1) Planning for a community center: We need to listen to our residents not only on their desire for a community center but also how to be fiscally responsible as we plan. 2) Planning for our East Side Development (future housing needs, economic development and business development). 3) An inclusive park. We need a safe and accessible park for our children and families with special needs.

Brandt: 1) Community Center: making sure all community members’ needs and wants are being heard along with maintaining fiscal responsibility. 2) DEI initiatives and staff position- supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging efforts will create a "people-first" culture for village staff and community members. 3) Comprehension communication plan: Develop and maintain a governmental entity so that constituents can easily seek answers and be heard; residents should feel at ease when looking for information and sharing concerns and/or ideas.

Fessler: 1) The new McFarland Community Park: balancing offerings and amenities while ensuring it is accessible to all residents. 2) The proposed McFarland Community Center: understanding our community’s needs through multiple lenses like age, ability, and culture. 3) Planning for the proposed East Side Neighborhood: ensuring affordable housing with access to services and small businesses that benefit the community.

Prill: My top three budget priorities are centered on addressing the growth of the McFarland community: 1) Looking at the use and renovation of the municipal center. 2) How to supply the services and needs of the community as growth continues. 3) Determining the best ways to prioritize village projects in an effective, cost-conscious way.