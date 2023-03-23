Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Bill Landgraf

Age: 63

Family: Married 42 years to the love of my life; two grown children; three granddaughters

Job: Retired, almost 40 years in the transportation industry

Prior elected office: Village of DeForest trustee for five years

Education: Madison West High School, class of 1977

Jane Cahill Wolfgram (I)

Age: 72

Family: Married to Steve Wolfgram with 22 grandchildren

Job: Retired, former business owner, community development specialist, government and public affairs professional, and economic development executive

Prior elected office: Incumbent since 2019

Other public service: Vice president South Central Synod of Wisconsin ELCA from 2018 to 2022

Education: Associate degree in business from Park Technical Institute

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Landgraf: I bring a different perspective on how we should govern and listen to our residents. Being fair, consistent and equitable was taught to me at an early age. Respect is earned when you do the same. I’ve dealt with every group of people during my career and have diffused many situations that otherwise might have gotten out of control. Maybe it was from growing up with eight other siblings that helped.

Wolfgram: I have more than 50 years of experience working on a variety of legislative and regulatory matters at a local, state and federal level. This work has included community development, clean energy projects, clean water programs, natural gas pipelines and anti-poverty programs. I have operated a small business for 35 years, worked in community organizations, was vice president in a Fortune 100 company, and was a partner of Foley and Lardner, LLC.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Landgraf: DeForest is on the verge of a growth spurt. People have discovered our “small town” and bring with them expectations from where they moved from. We must maintain the reason people first came here or are thinking of moving to our great area. Recent village surveys point out residents’ wishes on what we should strive to be. Things like stores just don’t appear simply just because of wishes. Our proximity to Madison influences many of the shopping decisions residents make.

Wolfgram: DeForest remains a popular location for residential, business and industrial development. This has led to rapid growth over the past decade, which requires balancing the needs of a diverse, changing population, natural resource assets; and business and industry; in a manner that maintains a small-town atmosphere, enhances the quality of life and minimizes tax increases.

What are three of your top budget priorities?

Landgraf: 1) We must budget within our immediate needs, not our wants without justification to our long-term needs. 2) With uncertain state shared revenue we can’t depend on what the State of Wisconsin decides to “share back” to us. 3) Having eight TID/TIF districts, we must ensure what we give out in incentives based on what residents want as it directly impacts their yearly tax bill. Accountability is job number one.

Wolfgram: 1) Supporting state legislative efforts to revise Wisconsin’s programs for funding critical local services — revenue sharing, levy limits, preserving local autonomy. 2) Maintain reasonable and competitive taxes while offering quality services that enhance the life of residents and business. 3) Develop infrastructure, without creating significant debt, to support the current and future growth of DeForest.