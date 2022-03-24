Candidate Q&A: Village of Dane President

A current village trustee and former village employee and zoning board member are running for Dane village president in the April 5 election. Don Postler, who has served on the village board since 2018, hopes to update the village's comprehensive plan to better position the village for future growth. His opponent, Larry Schwenn, wants to address resident concerns about taxes and spending. Postler is also running for reelection for the Board, so should he become village president, he would appoint a successor to his current seat. The term is for two years.

Don Postler

Age: 35

Address: 301 Crestview Drive, Dane

Family: Married, no children

Job: Property clerk for the City of Madison

Prior elected office: Dane Village Board Trustee since 2018

Other public service: Commissioner, Village of Dane Water & Sewer Commission since 2018; commissioner, Waunakee Area EMS Commission since 2020; commissioner, Northeast Community Court Commission since 2019; trustee member, Village of Dane Public Works Committee, 2018-2020; citizen member, Tax Incremental Finance District 2 Joint Review Board, 2017-2018

Education: Bachelor's degree in history with a minor in political science, Edgewood College

Larry Schwenn

Age: 67

Address: P.O. Box 151, Dane

Family: Single

Job: Semi-retired; former building grounds and maintenance supervisor for Lodi School District and local churches

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Former building inspector for Village of Dane; member of Village of Dane zoning board, 1984-88

Education: Graduate of Lodi High School

Email or website: None

Q&A

Why are you the better candidate for this position?

Postler: In my four years on the board I've learned a lot about the inner workings of our municipal government. We’re about to go through a huge phase of growth. We just added a new development of 55 houses, so it’s going to require a lot of planning and thought into how we manage that growth. I think my experience with being on the board gives me that baseline of how the village works, but what I also bring to the table is a leadership style that’s inclusive. I try to bring as many voices to the table as possible.

Schwenn: We’re in a small town. I was born and raised in Dane. I’ve been here all my life. I see the daily operations and stuff going on. Some things I agree with, some things I don’t. I just thought it was time for me to get involved. … I've got experience of working for the village. I did all the street repair. I plowed the roads. Basically everything village employees do, I'm very familiar. When I was in Lodi I was on the Board of Finance, so I know a few things about budgets.

What would be your top priority as village president?

Postler: Planning is the biggest thing. We currently have a comprehensive plan that was to span from 2011 to 2031 and it has not been updated hardly at all since 2011. We’re trying to work 10 years in the past so to speak, and just need to get caught up to speed on where we’re at now. Additionally, our parks are going to have an opportunity to replace some equipment and to be eligible for some grants that are available through the state, it does require that you have a comprehensive outdoor recreation plan. That’s something the village currently does not have.

Schwenn: I've been visiting with a lot of the community members. Taxes and spending is one of the big things I hear. The Village of Dane is one of the highest-taxed villages in the county. That is one of the main things they’re concerned about. … I've been talking to the League of Municipalities for the last six to eight months. I'm not going into this blind. They have training courses for new elected officials. I'm going to go to some school, get my feet wet in this situation, meet other municipal leaders and go from there.

How do you balance development with preserving quality of life in the village?

Postler: I think the biggest thing with that is involving our citizens as we make our decisions. I think community listening sessions are great, but also utilizing the talents of our residents to serve on committees as we plan to tackle that growth. The more voices that are at the table the better as we move forward collectively and can agree on a shared vision from what we want to see our community grow into.

Schwenn: The Village of Dane is starting to grow a little bit. We’ve got a bit of development now. But the village has lost a lot of decent stores. We used to have a family store and that’s been gone for years. Something like that has always been on my mind. But it’s hard to bring somebody into a small community like this.