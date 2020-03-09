Candidate Q&A: Village of Cross Plains Board of Trustees

Pomykalski: Debt. In the 2020 village budget debt service is budgeted at $1.163 million or 23.7% of the total $4.905 million village budget. This is a large sum of money that could be used to improve our community. Debt has to be carefully reviewed during the budget process if the village ever wants to finance any future large-scale projects.

Thusius: There are three residential developments currently planned within the village. We must be careful to ensure that Cross Plains retains its rural charm, beautiful natural resources and, importantly, its ability to retain stormwater runoff, all while providing a more diverse set of housing options.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Bjorklund: By first addressing our village debt, we can then look into various options to get property taxes and water bills down. With the large amount of debt we have right now, the only way to keep the lights on is to pass on large costs to the already overtaxed citizens.