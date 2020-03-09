Candidate Q&A: Village of Cross Plains Board of Trustees

Four candidates — two incumbents and two challengers — are vying for three seats on the Cross Plains Village Board in the April 7 spring election. The terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Cameron Bjorklund
Age: 29
Address: 2613 Twin Pine St.
Family: Married with one child
Job: Technical product manager at Singlewire Software
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science from UW-Eau Claire in 2013
Email and Website: trusteecameron@bjorklund.dev, www.bjorklund.dev
Bill Brosius (I)
Age: 62
Address: 2158 Hillebrand Drive
Family: Married with two children and one grandchild
Job: Support manager, Nuance Communications
Prior elected office: Village of Cross Plains trustee
Other public service: Cross Plains Library Board, Cross Plains-Berry Fire Board, Cross Plains Parks and Recreation Committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in secondary education and earth science, Eastern Illinois University; master’s degree in business administration, Cardinal Stritch University
Email: bbrosius@charter.net
Michael Pomykalski
Age: 46
Address: 3047 Melody Pkwy.
Family: Single
Job: Self-directed investing
Prior elected office: Cross Plains trustee, 2017-19
Other public service: Cross Plains Sustainability Committee, Rosemary Garfoot Public Library Board, Cross Plains-Berry Fire Board
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering, University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign
Email: talltrees77@gmail.com
Kevin Thusius (I)
Age: 47
Address: 2414 Hickory Hills St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Director of land conservation with the Ice Age Trail Alliance
Prior elected office: Current Village Board trustee
Other public service: Plan Commission, Sustainability Committee, Gathering Waters board of directors, Land Trust Council
Education: Bachelor’s degree in biological aspects of conservation, UW-Milwaukee; master’s degree in biological sciences from UW-Milwaukee in 2000
Email: kevintvillage@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Bjorklund: Each of my opponents this election have recently been or are presently on the Village Board. The village of Cross Plains is in serious debt, with no financial ability for many needed projects for 10 years! It’s time for some fresh perspective from someone willing to make new positive changes.
Brosius: I’ve lived in Cross Plains for 30 years. I have served as a village trustee and been a part of several village committees. I have volunteered for Park School and Middleton High School, the Boy Scouts and church. I want to be known as the voice for the people.
Pomykalski: I am dedicated to making Cross Plains a great place to live, work and shop. I consistently attend Village Board meetings and have served as a trustee. I know the projects and issues the board is currently considering and will work tirelessly to ensure that Cross Plains maintains its small-town feel even as we continue to grow.
Thusius: I have been involved with village committees since 2005 and been a board member for two years. I listen intently to all viewpoints before voting on issues. Also, through my employment, I gain valuable experience via interactions with government partners that helps me make informed decisions with a well-rounded perspective.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Bjorklund: The most pressing issue is lack of business growth in our community. We need growth plans to get larger, more viable businesses in our beautiful downtown area. Growing our business presence will bring more money into the community to fight high taxes and costs of living.
Brosius: Currently, a club would like to give ATVs and UTVs access to all the public roads in the village. This is a huge issue and is dividing the community. The decision the village trustees make will affect every citizen in the community. The trustees must listen to the people; it’s not about what we as individuals want.
Pomykalski: Debt. In the 2020 village budget debt service is budgeted at $1.163 million or 23.7% of the total $4.905 million village budget. This is a large sum of money that could be used to improve our community. Debt has to be carefully reviewed during the budget process if the village ever wants to finance any future large-scale projects.
Thusius: There are three residential developments currently planned within the village. We must be careful to ensure that Cross Plains retains its rural charm, beautiful natural resources and, importantly, its ability to retain stormwater runoff, all while providing a more diverse set of housing options.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Bjorklund: By first addressing our village debt, we can then look into various options to get property taxes and water bills down. With the large amount of debt we have right now, the only way to keep the lights on is to pass on large costs to the already overtaxed citizens.
Brosius: The village needs to encourage manufacturing businesses to build here. This would allow more tax dollars from other sources — other than the current businesses and residents — to be collected so we would be able to give developers an incentive to build affordable housing in Cross Plains.
Pomykalski: One way to reduce housing costs is to reduce property taxes, and property taxes will go down if the village has less debt, a sound budget and economic development. Also, encouraging developers to offer a mixture of single-family homes, duplexes and condominiums will provide multiple price points in the housing market, thus making housing more affordable.
Thusius: This issue can be addressed by the village following its own recommendations in its comprehensive plan. This includes maintaining homes in older neighborhoods, adding housing downtown, requiring smaller lot sizes, and increasing multifamily and senior housing. We should also ensure current and prospective residents have access to existing housing programs.