Three candidates are seeking a two-year term as village of Brooklyn president. Two current village trustees, Kyle Smith and Brit Springer, will be on Tuesday’s primary ballot along with Jim Bakken. Smith did not respond to a questionnaire. The top two vote-getters will advance to the April 2 general election.
Jim Bakken
Age: No response
Address: 224 Lincoln St.
Family: Married and expecting
Job: Project manager and sub/independent contractor
Prior elected office: No response
Other public service: No response
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on operations and supply chain management
Website or email: No response
Brittany “Brit” Springer
Age: 38
Address: 103 2nd St.
Family: Married with a son and foster children
Job: Self-employed multimedia designer
Prior elected office: Village trustee for two terms
Other public service: Volunteer
Education: Bachelor’s degree in fine arts (computer imaging), Metropolitan State College of Denver
Website: www.facebook.com/ voteforbrit
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
Bakken: I’m running to better the community my family and friends live in, and to help develop economic growth by bringing logic and an open mind to the board. Politics should not be solely about a party affiliation, but who has the best ideas and interest.
Springer: I have lived in Brooklyn for over seven years and have been a very active member in our village on Recreation, EDC and other committees throughout that time. I also volunteer my time and services to help Brooklyn in any way to help our community thrive into a wonderful family-oriented community.
What is the most pressing issue facing your community and how would you address it?
Bakken: There are several issues: rebuilding roads, industrial park, rising water and sewer costs, and a diminishing downtown. These problems have only led to many disgruntled residents and forcing them to move out of Brooklyn. There are no quick ways to resolve these issues as they took years to progress. First step to addressing the problems will be listening to those who it affects and evaluate multiple options.
Springer: There are two issues. First up is phosphorus project (which) is pretty serious with this being required regulations from the DNR. The board is working to keep sewer bill as low even though it has to go up. Secondly, the Brooklyn Business Complex, getting it sold out before the last extension for the deadline is reached.
How would you address municipal growth?
Bakken: Municipal growth will be tricky because people live in Brooklyn for the small town feel but it’s close enough to Madison for good jobs and other amenities. I am studying Brooklyn’s local and surrounding markets to see what can thrive and is desired in a small town. My knowledge and background writing business proposals will be an asset to analyze and assist in this growth.
Springer: I feel Brooklyn’s growth is OK, but I’d like to bring our community together better via communication and continuing hosting/attending events to get to know residents and make this a close-knit community. The community is what you make of it and I absolutely have poured a lot of love into Brooklyn and enjoy meeting new residents as they move in.