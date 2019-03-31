Two village trustees, Kyle Smith and Brit Springer, are vying to be the next president of the village of Brooklyn in Tuesday’s election. Smith did not respond to a questionnaire.
Brittany “Brit” Springer
Age: 38
Address: 103 Second St.
Family: Married with awesome kiddos
Job: Multimedia designer
Prior elected office: Board trustee for 2017-2019
Other public service: Served on Recreation, EDC, Media, Website committees in the village; vice president of Brooklyn Area Chamber of Commerce; volunteer at local events
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts: Digital Imaging, Metropolitan State College of Denver
Email or website: voteforbrit@gmail.com and www.facebook.com/voteforbrit
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponent for this position?
Springer: I feel qualified due to my continued support of Brooklyn over the years, from being part of village committees (Recreation, EDC, Media and so forth), to actively volunteering at events and promoting Brooklyn when it fits the topic of conversation. I am very proactive in seeking creative solutions.
What could the village do better and how would you help achieve that?
Springer: For me I think communication could be better all around — I tend to see a fair amount of people that do not know what is fully going on or only part of the truth and the rest rumor mill. I’d like to find ways to make sure I’m reaching everyone when it comes to important issues and matters within Brooklyn.
What is the biggest challenge facing the village and how will you address it?
Springer: Working to get Brooklyn Business Complex sold out by the deadline. If the deadline passes and phase one is not sold out, then the village will most likely have to pay back the grant. I feel with the right proactive attitude, researching and marketing, and teamwork we’ll get there, as we’re really close.