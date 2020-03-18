Candidate Q&A: Verona School Board

An incumbent who was elected to the Verona School District Board last year in a special election will face a challenger in the April 7 election. The term is for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Deborah Biddle (I)
Age: 57
Address: 306 Wynnwood Drive
Family: Married with two sons
Job: Founder and chief consultant at The People Company
Prior elected office: Verona School Board, at large, since 2019
Other public service: UnityPoint Health-Meriter Community Health Impact Committee; Madison Downtown Rotary Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee and Music Committee; United Way of Dane County Personnel Committee, Women United Council and Women United Career Development Committee chairwoman; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Madison Alumnae Chapter, Golden Life member, Economic Development Committee and Chaplain's Council; and Africasong Inc. board member and planning committee chair of the Annual State of Wisconsin Tribute and Celebration Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Education: Bachelor's degree in finance, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; master's degree in business administration, Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University
Email or Website: facebook.com/DebBiddle4SchoolBoard; debbiddle4schoolboard@gmail.com
Bob Ross
Age: 41
Address: 1153 Willow Run
Family: Married with two children
Job: Health care IT consultant
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor's degrees in economics and business management, Luther College
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Biddle: I will continue the work to ensure students are prepared for college, workplace, and life success — to see VASD educate all students equitably, at high levels and with high expectations, so that every student thrives. I will keep the focus on inclusive learning, authentic relationships, equitable resource allocation and safety.
Ross: As a parent with two children currently in the Verona Area School District, I see and experience the challenges facing our schools. I have a vested interest in ensuring our teachers and staff have the necessary resources to educate our students today, and for years to come.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Biddle: Our district has to address disparities in student achievement by setting clearly defined and measurable high expectations for academic excellence and conduct that result in a culture of achievement and support — combining high educational expectations with an emphasis on character development delivered by culturally sensitive and competent educators and staff.
Ross: The most pressing short-term issue facing our school system is finding the right superintendent for the Verona Area School District and ensuring the educational experience for our students is exceptional. Long-term, we must plan for continued student population growth and enact policies to support and empower our teachers.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Biddle: VASD has to continue deepening commitment around the ever-increasing value of educational success for all students together — educators, students, families, community, and businesses; creatively enhance and adapt curriculum and programming; and adequately resource educators.
Ross: I see a twofold approach for this. The first is closely managing administration costs to ensure tax dollars are making it to the classroom to benefit students. The second is fostering greater engagement with parents, guardians, and the Verona Area School District community to help support our teachers and students.