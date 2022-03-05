Candidate Q&A: Verona School Board

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Verona School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for three years.

Joe Hanes (I)

Age: 40

Address: 535 Aspen Court, Verona

Family: Married with five children

Job: Corporate counsel, UW Health

Prior elected office: Verona Area School District Board member since 2021

Other public service: Board member, University of Wisconsin Health Sciences Institutional Review Board, 2011-20

Education: Neenah High School; bachelor's degree in classics and political science, magna cum laude, Macalester College; law degree, UW-Madison Law School

Jo Ellen Kilkenny

Age: 63

Address: 2550 White Crossing Road, Verona

Family: Married with three children and seven grandchildren including five in Verona schools

Job: Retired RN and social worker

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: PEP (Parents Educating Parents); Briarpatch Youth Services peer counselor; board member and volunteer, Arc WI; president, Arc of Dane County; Family Support and Resource Center; participant in multiple state and local task forces relating to disability, aging and home health care; VASD volunteer (>10 years): room parent, health room, Great Books facilitator, classroom/teacher helper; GS Cookie chair; volunteer, St. Christopher Catholic Parish

Education: No response

Nicole Vafadari (I)

Age: 35

Address: 2840 Osmundsen Road

Family: Married with two children

Job: Senior director of application implementations at Mercury Healthcare

Prior elected office: Verona Area School District Board member, seven months (appointed)

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in international comparative politics, communications and Spanish

Email or website: www.nicolevafadari.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Hanes: These are challenging times for public schools. We need board members who recognize our challenges and can ignore distractions and keep the focus on improving student outcomes. We also need members who have the experience to oversee administration in a way that empowers them to meet our goals. I have board experience and professional history with board governance. I am also a parent of five VASD students. I believe this experience and perspective make me well suited for a position on the Board.

Kilkenny: I have been a committed community member in Verona for 34 years. I have three children who benefited from the variety of VASD opportunities. My son with severe disabilities required a team effort with multiple professionals and IEP's, he alone was in the school system for 18 years. My daughters took advantage of extra curriculars and advanced classes. All three blossomed with the opportunities available. Now I have five grandchildren in the district. I have history, experience and perspective.

Vafadari: I've been serving my community for the past seven months as a member of the school board, working on our new governing model, which focuses the board back on students and the staff and families who support them. We are all here for our children and we've taken a purposeful step to focus our work around them and what serves them best. As a new parent to the school system, I bring a different perspective rooted in deep respect for education to the board table.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hanes: Improving student outcomes. Our overall performance results are strong, but there are significant gaps among certain focus groups. We must make it a priority to reduce those gaps in student performance by applying an equity framework to our decision-making, ensuring that our priorities and resources are allocated in ways that support all our students. We also must support teachers and give them the resources they need to help our students, rather than asking them to do more with less.

Kilkenny: Literacy. DPI website: ~50% of the 2019-20 VASD students do not meet proficiency in English language arts and math. The percentage of those “not proficient” has increased over the last decade for all categories! Blacks and Latinos are faring the worst: only 15% are considered proficient! White students are faring better but one-third are not meeting proficiency. This decline must stop NOW. We must equip teachers with the training and tools they need to identify and then help struggling readers ASAP.

Vafadari: The biggest thing I can do to make sure your children and community are supported is to work tirelessly to ensure funding through smart budget choices and exploring all possible avenues for additional revenue, including a referendum. Our teachers have done amazing work this past year and have worked tirelessly to make sure our students are successful. We need to support them, and in turn our students, by putting our treasure where are values are.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Hanes: My first request would be to fully fund public education by either increasing general aid or significantly increasing state-imposed revenue limits. These revenue limits prevent districts like VASD that have exercised fiscal responsibility from utilizing the benefits of that responsibility to address state funding shortfalls. I would also ask for increases in targeted funding for special education, and social/emotional support for students and teachers.

Kilkenny: Literacy involves the skills to actually read, comprehend, write and analyze the written word, which results in critical thinking ability. Our state should support this for our future! Politicians must fund schools to support professional development training, research-based curriculum and follow up support for literacy implementation at all levels. If insufficient funds; stakeholders will need to prioritize resources and shift funds to support this most fundamental educational need of students.

Vafadari: Any funding at all for public schools. It is disappointing and downright shameful that our legislature has decided to fund our public schools at the resounding rate of $0 per pupil. Zero dollars. I have seen the life-changing benefits of a free and quality public education for all and our lawmakers owe us more than a declaration that education doesn't matter. Fund our schools.