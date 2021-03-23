Candidate Q&A: Verona School Board

Jahnke: Honestly, as a school board member, I primarily leave the lobbying to the lobbyists. While the Legislature and governor have some impact on school activities, the reality is they abandoned our students during the worst crisis schools have ever experienced. We as a district will spend years if not decades trying to overcome the learning loss that our students have experienced over the last year with little to no support from our governor and Legislature. However, if I have to pick an issue, it would be to eliminate the Sept. 1 start date. This start date creates a huge disparity for public school students versus private school students and students in other states when it comes to AP testing. It would be nice to have the flexibility to manage our calendar in a way that best serves our students.