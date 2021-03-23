Candidate Q&A: Verona School Board

Five candidates, including two incumbents (I), are running for three at-large seats on the Verona Area School Board in the April 6 election. Voters may vote for up to three candidates. The top two vote-getters will be appointed to full three-year terms, while the person with the third-highest vote total will be appointed to fill out the two remaining years of the third at-large seat.
Carolyn Jahnke (I)
Age: 43
Address: 1282 Cathedral Point Drive, Verona
Family: Married with four children ages 13, 11, 8 and 6
Job: Founding attorney, Athena Legal Solutions
Prior elected office: Verona Area School Board since 2018
Other public service: President, Advocates for World Class Education, 2016-18; president, VAIS Governance Council, 2016-18; board member, Verona Area Education Foundation, 2018-21; and board member, Prader-Willi Syndrome Associates of Wisconsin since 2016
Education: Cassville High School; bachelor's degree in political science and business management, Edgewood College; law degree, UW-Madison Law School
Email: jahnkec@verona.k12.wi.us
Jen Murphy
Age: 44
Address: 5697 Modernaire St., Fitchburg
Family: Married with a 9-year-old third-grader who attends Stoner Prairie Elementary School
Job: Program coordinator for the Secondary Math Masters Education Program at UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: PTO board at Stoner Prairie Elementary School since 2017
Education: Middleton High School graduate; bachelor's degree in secondary mathematics education, UW-Madison; master's degree in education technology, Lesley University
Email and website: friendsofjenmurphy@gmail.com; facebook.com/Jen-Murphy-for-VASD-School-Board-103719528332407
John Porco
Age: 43
Address: 6434 Sunset Drive, Verona
Family: Father of three school-age children in the Verona Area School District
Job: Teacher education in the School of Education at UW-Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former treasurer and president at children’s preschool; former president of the governance council at children’s public elementary charter school in Verona; Verona Area School District’s personalized learning committee and the strategic planning committee
Education: Bachelor's degree in economics, Grinnell College; master’s degree in American history; UW-Madison; finishing Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction focused on literacy and social and emotional learning, UW-Madison
Email and website: jbporco@gmail.com, www.johnporco.net
Nicole Vafadari
Age: 34
Address: 2840 Osmundsen Road, Fitchburg
Family: Married with two children, ages 3 and 5 months
Job: Director of application systems implementation at Healthgrades
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Wisconsin Women's Network, 2015-19; mentor and tutor, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, 2012-14; member, Rosenberry Society/Key Club, 2013-20
Education: Bachelor's degree in international comparative politics, Spanish and communications, Western Michigan University; attended East Grand Rapids High School in Michigan
Website: www.nicolevafadari.com
Yanna Williams (I)
Age: 27
Address: 963 Harper Drive, Verona
Family: Partner
Job: Programming coordinator, Madison Metropolitan School District
Prior elected office: Verona Area School Board since September
Other public service: Founder and director, Dear Diary of Madison since 2018; grant writer and board member, Charles Hamilton Houston Institute since 2018; member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority
Education: Master's degree in dairy science, UW-Madison; bachelor's degree in animal science, Tuskegee University
Email and website: campaign@kalyannwilliams.com; kalyannawilliams.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Jahnke: I believe giving back to your community is important and given the critical issues facing VASD, it is important that we have school members who are willing to 1) challenge and support the administration to try new things so that we can start to make progress on our goal of eliminating disparities, and 2) advocate for increased support for students, families and staff. Since becoming a board member, I’ve learned a lot about the inner workings of VASD. While there are a lot of amazing people and things happening, there are also things that don’t make sense and need to be addressed.
Murphy: I have the personal and professional background to be a valued thought partner in education. As a mother, I have a vested interest in our school community. As an educator, I have demonstrated the integrity, listening skills, diplomacy and strategic decision-making needed to move our district forward as a leader in equity and achievement for all students.
Porco: I bring a deep understanding of the challenges facing Verona-area schools, and track record in board positions managing the needs of many stakeholders in transparent, equitable and fiscally responsible ways. One of the things I hope to bring to our school board is the ability to move beyond the oversimplification of issues inherent in modern political discourse and campaigns. In order to look at an issue's complexity, it is necessary to not only find common ground, but also to develop innovative and efficient policies.
Vafadari: I bring a new and needed perspective to the board. As a working mom, former nonprofit board member and a daughter of an educator and an immigrant, I have the needed experience and outlook to advocate for the children and families of this district. My vision for leadership supports teachers and students, champions equity and bases decisions on data.
Williams: Verona schools face challenges including improving achievement for all students and managing our recovery from COVID. We will welcome a new superintendent. My experience in public schools, in higher education, and in working with our community and communities of color along with my passion for making positive change make me uniquely qualified to continue on the Verona Area School Board.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Jahnke: The most important issue we need to address over the next three years is setting metrics to each of the pillars in our strategic plan so the board can hold itself and the administration accountable for achieving our plan. The last three years have been one massive issue after another: creating a strategic plan, the building project, redrawing boundary lines, choosing a new superintendent, COVID, etc. My hope for next school year is that we can get back to basics and our strategic plan so we can focus on thriving not just surviving as a district. I am committed to working with our new superintendent and fellow board members to create metrics that the community, students and staff can use to hold us accountable.
Murphy: We will need to use the lessons learned during the pandemic, especially as they relate to equity, as a foundation moving forward. The focus should be on resource allocation, district policies and academic structures that will ensure success for all of our students. Alongside new leadership in our district, this upcoming board has an opportunity to embrace meaningful change.
Porco: In order to find policies that will build our schools back as pillars of an inclusive and fair community, we must look at the ways that the pandemic exacerbated the challenges that so many students face, both in terms of academic learning and simply being included as a member of our community.
Vafadari: The pandemic has highlighted the differences in not only learning styles but access to learning infrastructure, and its effects on different communities. Equity is critically important and we must continue to focus on personalizing learning journeys and closing our achievement gaps, ensuring all students have a path to success and an idea of what success can look like for them.
Williams: We must plan with our teachers, parents and community to safely get our students back into classrooms. We must ensure virtual learning options work for students who cannot go back to in-person learning. We must invest in effective initiatives that close the gaps in our schools. The success of every student must be our reality as well as our goal.
What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Jahnke: Honestly, as a school board member, I primarily leave the lobbying to the lobbyists. While the Legislature and governor have some impact on school activities, the reality is they abandoned our students during the worst crisis schools have ever experienced. We as a district will spend years if not decades trying to overcome the learning loss that our students have experienced over the last year with little to no support from our governor and Legislature. However, if I have to pick an issue, it would be to eliminate the Sept. 1 start date. This start date creates a huge disparity for public school students versus private school students and students in other states when it comes to AP testing. It would be nice to have the flexibility to manage our calendar in a way that best serves our students.
Murphy: Fixing the school funding formula so that all students have equitable access to high-quality public education without undue pressure on local districts and increasing property taxes. The governor has made a step in this direction with his current budget proposal. If we are committed to equitable outcomes for all students in Wisconsin, a strategic vision on funding is necessary.
Porco: I would lobby the Legislature and governor to create more after-school and summer funding programs because the benefits of supporting students outside of the classroom have outsized impacts on success inside the classroom.
Vafadari: The success of our children is tied to the financial support of our public schools. We must identify creative and concrete ways to support our educators and staff, ensuring they have all of the tools and necessary funding to continue educating every child. Larger funding to attract and retain teaching talent is critical to our students’ success.
Williams: I applaud Gov. Evers’ budget, which contained important steps I support including increased state funding to the two-thirds levels we last saw under Gov. Thompson; increased reimbursement for special education and for English language learners; and a return of some of the collective bargaining rights that were taken away as part of Act 10.