Candidate Q&A: Verona Area School Board at-large seat

Ross: As a parent with two children currently in the Verona Area School District, I see and experience the challenges facing our schools. I have a vested interest in ensuring our teachers and staff have the necessary resources to educate our students today, and for years to come.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Biddle: Our district has to address disparities in student achievement by setting clearly defined and measurable high expectations for academic excellence and conduct that result in a culture of achievement and support — combining high educational expectations with an emphasis on character development delivered by culturally sensitive and competent educators and staff.

Ross: The most pressing short-term issue facing our school system is finding the right superintendent for the Verona Area School District and ensuring the educational experience for our students is exceptional. Long-term, we must plan for continued student population growth and enact policies to support and empower our teachers.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?