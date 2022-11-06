Candidate Q&A: U.S. House, District 5

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican incumbent Scott Fitzgerald did not respond.

Mike Van Someren

Party: Democratic

Age: 38

Address: Pewaukee

Family: Wife Renee; daughters Mackenzie and Kennedy

Job: Attorney at Davis & Kuelthau

Prior elected office: None

Other public service Board member, ArtWorks of Milwaukee Inc., 2014-2016; Finance Committee Chair, Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2015-2019, 2020-present; Habitat for Humanity of Waukesha County, 2021-2022; board member, Veterans Community Foundation, 2020-present

Education Bachelor’s degree in history, UW-Madison, 2008; law degree from Marquette University Law School, 2012

Campaign website mikevansomeren.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My blue-collar upbringing and my current job as a business attorney help me to understand the needs of workers and families, as well as employers. I’m seeking this job to truly represent the district, not just party bosses like the incumbent. I will tell constituents what’s going on in Washington, while working to solve problems facing voters, rather than making excuses and looking to place blame.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Inflation is high now, in part, because we lack competition. Robust competition drives down costs, drives up job openings and wages, and drives innovation. I would revamp our antitrust laws for the modern economy and ensure that companies actually have to compete with one another. Fines for failure to compete would be based on company size to ensure it’s not just a cost of doing business.

How would you address the nation’s deficit and debt?

My primary focus would be protecting middle-class taxpayers and making sure the ultra-wealthy, who often avoid paying the taxes they owe, pay their fair share. Next would be a focus on rooting out fraud in government contracting & corporate subsidy programs in conjunction with antitrust enforcement. Finally focus on increasing tax revenue through competition while maintaining a proper safety net.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

I support codifying the structure outlined in Roe v. Wade into federal law.

How should the federal government improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Increase funding to school districts for facilities, curriculum and teacher pay. We should expand funding for two-year degree and certificate programs, community colleges, and apprenticeships while also emphasizing the importance of skilled trades. Overemphasis on the four-year degree has left the U.S. with a deficit in much-needed skilled labor positions.

How should the federal government address the country’s workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?