Candidate Q&A: U.S. House, District 3

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Derrick Van Orden did not respond.

Brad Pfaff

Party: Democrat

Age: 55

Address: Onalaska

Family: Wife Betty; two children Andrew and Elizabeth

Job: Wisconsin state senator

Prior elected office: State Senator — elected November 2020 County Supervisor — La Crosse County Board of Supervisors, 2006-2009

Other public service: Former secretary, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection (2019); former USDA appointee (2009-2017)

Education: Melrose-Mindoro (graduated 1986); University of Wisconsin-Green Bay; B.S. in Public & Environmental Administration (May 1990); George Mason University, MPA (May 2000)

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I was born and raised in this district on my family’s dairy farm. I know the people here and have been fighting for them my entire life. I believe now more than ever we need elected leadership that goes to Washington to get things done, put people before politics, and deliver for the people in western Wisconsin. I am the only candidate in this race that has demonstrated an ability to do that.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

There are many important issues that we face this November. The right for a woman to choose. Helping our family farmers. And protecting our Democracy. But I want to combat rising costs and broken supply chains in Washington. We can begin to solve these issues if we start to re-invest in our manufacturing economy again. Wisconsin is poised to lead on this. We just need leadership that can deliver.

How would you address the nation’s deficit and debt?

For starters we can’t balance a budget on the backs of our seniors and working class people. And that’s exactly what’s being proposed in DC with huge cuts to Social Security. I think we begin to address this issue through smart investments in growing sectors of our economy like renewable energy production and make sure the wealthiest among us and massive corporation pay their fair share in taxes.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

I firmly believe decisions about what happens to a woman’s body are best left up to her and her doctor. There is no room for politicians or Supreme Court justices in these doctor’s offices. Taking America and Wisconsin back to the days before Roe was the law of the land will undoubtedly cost women their lives.

How should the federal government improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

We need to make sure our public schools are fully funded. The quality of a public education shouldn’t depend on the ZIP code a child is born into, but unfortunately for too many of our children, it does. We learned during the pandemic should how important schools are. It’s too often the only time some children get a hot meal. They provide stability and purpose. And we need to fund them.

How should the federal government address the country’s workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

I think we ought to modernize how we treat our employees for starters. We should pay them a wage that has kept up with inflation. We should make sure we offer paid family and medical leave. We need to address child care and make it so that sending your kid to day care doesn’t cost more than holding down a job. All of those things have got to be on the table when talking addressing this issue.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?