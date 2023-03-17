Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will elect candidates for two seats.

Carol Albright (I)

Age: 71

Family: Daughter Susan Gobeli, 34, and son Richard Gobeli, 32

Job: Retired Sun Prairie School District educator, two years teaching at Kwassui Women’s Junior College in Nagasaki, Japan.

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie School Board member, 2014-present

Other public service: President of CAUS North, a division of Wisconsin Education Association Council, 22 years

Education: Bachelor of Science, UW-Madison, 1973; 24 graduate credits in curriculum and instruction, UW-Madison; one year of study at the University of Madrid in Spain.

Lisa R. Goldsberry

Age: 48

Family: One son

Job: Student engagement coordinator for the Madison School District

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Secretary of Northside Elementary's School Community Organization, 2015-16 school year; member of the initial Sun Prairie Space Planning Committee, 2015; liaison to the School Board for the Secondary Space Planning Committee, 2017; member of the African American Parents Network since 2015 and vice president since 2021; trustee of the Sun Prairie Education Foundation since 2019; and board member for the Excel Institute, a youth violence prevention group in Sun Prairie since 2021

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, Benedictine University, and master's degree in psychology, Argosy University; working on dissertation for doctorate of education at Edgewood College

Email and website: lrgberry4spasd@gmail.com, Facebook group Lisa Goldsberry for Sun Prairie Schools 2023, facebook.com/groups/1339863386840093

Katey Kamoku

Age: 39

Family: Husband James Kamoku, four children attending the Sun Prairie School District: Kona, 11, Makai, 9, Leiani, 7, and Noa, 6

Job: Executive director at Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie, past teaching experience in the Madison and Sun Prairie school districts

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member of the Sun Prairie School District Department of Systemic Equity and Inclusion Community Cabinet, 2022-23 school year; oversaw design, establishment and operation of Explore Children’s Museum, served on the board of directors from 2019-21 before being elected executive director in October 2021

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in women’s studies, UW-Madison; master's degree in special education with teaching certification in special and general education, Edgewood College; and graduate of Madison East High School.

Email and website: kateykamoku4schoolboard@gmail.com, Facebook group Katey Kamoku for Sun Prairie School Board, facebook.com/groups/865127757947480

Tom Weber (I)

Age: 54

Family: Wife and two children, Madeline and Austin, both graduates of the Sun Prairie School District

Job: Director of community engagement, SitelogIQ

Prior elected office: 12 years on the Sun Prairie School Board, including six years as president, two as vice president and two as governance officer

Other public service: Six years on the Wisconsin Association of School Boards board of directors, six years on the state Department of Public Instruction School District Boundary Appeal Board, four years on the city of Sun Prairie Planning Commission, and two years on the Born Learning Advisory Committee of the Dane County United Way

Education: Bachelor of science degrees in industrial technology and business administration from UW-Stout

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponents don't have?

Albright: With 40 years teaching in Sun Prairie and nine years on the School Board, I bring a wealth of experience and knowledge not shared by my opponents. I also bring energy and time, and always do my homework. I speak Spanish and know how to lead, having spent much of my life as an elected union leader at the regional level. My two children graduated from Sun Prairie High School.

Goldsberry: I am a mental health professional with more than 20 years of experience in clinical, social work and educational settings. In addition, I had the pleasure of studying at Pembroke College in Oxford, England, thanks to a study-abroad program in high school. This gave me a glimpse of what education looks like globally. I hope to utilize the training and skills acquired from my years of experience to help the Sun Prairie School District become an institution where all children can grow and move closer to the emotional and mental well-being needed to achieve academic success and prepare them to be productive and healthy global citizens.

Kamoku: I have worked with children of all ages and abilities for 20 years. My children attend Sun Prairie schools and I’m the executive director of a community nonprofit that serves young children and their caregivers. I have teaching experience and experience building and operating a nonprofit business. I am active in my personal education of historical biases and current best practice for addressing those biases. I am an active listener, learner and collaborator ready to challenge my own perceptions.

Weber: I am a 12-year member of the Sun Prairie Board of Education. As the longest-serving current board member, I bring significant experience and history to the board, including (knowledge of) previous successes and failures. Additionally, I work with school districts across the Midwest professionally facilitating engagement with communities and developing master plans around programming, learning environments and operations. I also then bring these exciting innovations and experiences back to our board.

What is the main challenge facing the district and how would you address it?

Albright: Start with our kids. So many of them come to school ill-prepared to learn. They have physical, emotional and safety needs we must address. As staff and operational expenses continue to rise in our expanding district, we find ourselves with inadequate resources. This is not just a local problem but one that must be solved at the state level. Sun Prairie should be a leader in this area.

Goldsberry: I think the biggest challenge facing the district right now is the unhealthy relationship that continues to exist between the district, the School Board, families and staff. The relationship between the School Board and district administrators has become so enmeshed, it is difficult for the School Board to hold the district accountable. The relationship between both of those groups and the families and staff in our schools has become so toxic that there is no trust nor healthy collaboration taking place. As a result, our students continue to suffer academically, mentally and emotionally.

Kamoku: One of the main challenges facing our school district is accountability and transparency. Parents, caregivers and educators are feeling that their concerns are unheard and their children’s needs are unsupported. While the district is doing many things well, those successes are undermined when there is a lack of trust between community members, educators and district leaders. To rebuild trust we need district leaders to be transparent with challenges and approach those challenges with collaborative problem solving.

Weber: Support for public education is shifting and affects the ability for schools to meet community expectations. This shift directly impacts students and our teachers' ability to be engaging, relevant, innovative and responsive. The "adult issues" that surround schools today have a profound negative impact on students including their mental health. We solve this through a communitywide culture of care and respect for all students and staff.

What do you feel the school district does well?

Albright: We have an outstanding staff. They keep learning fresh through our curriculum renewal and design program. Our district examines all coursework on a six-year cycle. Each department rigorously evaluates its performance in educating kids. This includes interviewing students to collect direct feedback. Our job as board members is to monitor this process and provide input in our role as community representatives.

Goldsberry: Provide a variety of resources and opportunities for students. In addition to the vast variety of sports and other extracurricular opportunities they provide, they also provide a number of opportunities for career exploration through trades, STEM programs and college visits, which now include historically Black colleges and universities.

Kamoku: The district does well creating opportunities for school staff and community members to share their concerns and opinions. That being said, my concern is what are we doing with this information? There is a disconnect between the information we are collecting and the actions we are taking. The district's frameworks and initiatives are comprehensive and supportive of the diversity within our community and schools. Again, my question is what does this look like on any given day, in any given school and in any given classroom?

Weber: From the board to the classroom, there is a focus on students’ well-being and success. Our board policies intentionally focus on students’ ability to succeed. At the school level, our staff works hard to maximize the student experience through opportunities our students have. Yet there are still students who do not have the experiences they deserve. Through our continuous improvement mindset, we will do better for each of our students.