Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie School Board

Five candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for three seats on the Sun Prairie School Board in the April 5 election. One candidate, Lisa Goldsberry, declined to answer the questions. The top three vote-getters will be assigned to the board. The terms are for three years.

Stephen Elmer

Age: 42

Address: 1378 Overlook Pass, Sun Prairie

Family: Married with three children in Sun Prairie schools

Job: Financial analyst, Public Service Commission of Wisconsin

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree of business administration in accounting and economics, master's degree of business administration in finance, training and development, process improvement, UW-Whitewater; Licensed Certified Public Accountant in Wisconsin

Email or website: Stephen Elmer for School Board on Facebook

Lisa Goldsberry

Age: No response

Address: 708 Frances Court #4, Sun Prairie

Family: No response

Job: No response

Prior elected office: None

Other community service: No response

Education: No response

Email or website: lrgberry74@gmail.com

Latoya Holiday

Age: 39

Address: 142 Caraway Place, Sun Prairie

Family: Married with four children.

Job: Former special assistant to the state Superintendent (transitioned out of this role February 2022); beginning March 2022 will serve as an educational policy specialist at UW-Madison School of Education

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in English, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; master's degree in educational policy studies, UW-Madison

Email or website: latoya.holiday@gmail.com

Diana McFarland

Age: 35

Address: 2360 Colorado Ave., Sun Prairie

Family: Married with four children in Sun Prairie schools

Job: Substitute teacher for Sun Prairie and Madison, graduate student in learning analytics at UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member of Sun Prairie Parent Leadership Council (five years); executive board of Royal Oaks Elementary School Community Organization (five years, two as secretary, three as president); Girl Scout troop leader (13 years); Participant in Sun Prairie Area School District Communications Committee and Boundary Taskforces

Education: Bachelor's degree in elementary education and psychology, UW-Madison

Email or website: dmdmmcfarland@gmail.com

Steve Schroeder (I)

Age: 48

Address: 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie

Family: Married with two children

Job: Director of administration, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie School Board since 2012

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in history and political science and master's degree in educational administration, UW-Madison; doctorate in educational leadership, Edgewood College

Email or website: steve4sp.com/

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Elmer: I am a CPA with 20 years of accounting, budgeting, and finance experience. The district will be facing some tough financial challenges in the upcoming years due to lower revenues from decreasing enrollments. The board needs someone with the financial expertise and experience to help budget and allocate the increasingly limited resources while still supporting teachers and staff, and providing the best educational experience possible for all Sun Prairie students.

Goldsberry: No response.

Holiday: I am a strong candidate for Sun Prairie School Board due to my education, knowledge, experience and perspective. I have completed graduate studies in Educational Policy at UW-Madison and have spent my entire 17-year career in education both at the state-level and briefly as a part of the UW-System. As a mom of four, black woman and native of Chicago, I bring a rich perspective and lived experience that will aid the district in fully supporting the needs of our diverse student body and community

McFarland: I have been a Sun Prairie resident for 15 years, and have always been an active community volunteer. I believe deeply that all children have the right to a quality public education, and am vested in this district as a parent of two SPASD graduates and two current SPASD students. I have taught in our schools for years, and understand the viewpoints of staff as well as parents. I have shown my commitment by attending every school board meeting in person since declaring my candidacy.

Schroeder: There are other qualified candidates running for the Sun Prairie School Board and I do not think I am better than anyone. What I do have is 10 years of service and experience on the school board in which I have been president for four years and vice president for five years. I have a strong voting record that supports equity, educator support, and being a voice for those who often feel like they do not have a voice. I am a collaborator. I am a product of public education as are my children.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Elmer: There is a growing number of parents in Sun Prairie who feel that their voices are not being heard at all when major decisions are made by the current Board and/or by the administration. Parents need a representative on the Board who is committed to listening to and understanding their concerns, is willing to create change when necessary, and is willing to keep the administration transparent and accountable for their decisions.

Goldsberry: No response.

Holiday: The most important issue in this election is how we recover and continue to progress through the pandemic. Students have had varying experiences across the board. We must leverage high-impact, research-based practices that will accelerate learning for our most underserved students. We must also create innovative learning opportunities and new educational experiences that center students, meets their needs and prepares them for life beyond high school.

McFarland: Our top priority must be the physical and emotional safety of our students and staff as we come out of the pandemic. The board must ensure that district administration implements school safety policies effectively, and communicates transparently with families and the community. I would expect this to include high expectations for student behavior, a strong social-emotional learning curriculum, staff professional development on trauma informed teaching, and administrative support of staff.

Schroeder: The most important issue to me is ensuring every child receives the quality education they deserve. A focus on social and emotional learning, decreased emphasis on standardized tests, make sure every child feels safe, seen, and loved in school, equitable policies and school funding, and supporting public educators is what I have done for ten years. We must work together to meet the needs of every child, every day. That is what I have done and will continue to do.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Elmer: I would ask the Legislature to fully fund public schools, rather than cutting funding and forcing school districts to use federal relief funding to balance budgets.

Goldsberry: No response.

Holiday: Lawmakers should include sufficient state funding to support the real and true needs of districts.

McFarland: The next state budget should include revenue increases which do not rely on ESSER dollars to balance district budgets. I would ask lawmakers to fully fund special education services within our public schools. We currently have a state surplus, and can afford to adequately invest in our students. Today's children are tomorrow's leaders, they are our future.

Schroeder: We must increase funding to public schools and stop siphoning funds from public schools for private schools. If lawmakers want to fund private schools, provide them their own budget, not take from the public schools.