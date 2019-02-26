Six candidates, including three incumbents, are competing for three seats on the Sun Prairie Area School District board of education. The terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Montie Bowie
Age: 46
Address: 3129 Katie Ida Lane, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with three children
Job: Global Sales Director, Thermo Fisher Scientific
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Sun Prairie African American Parents Network; volunteer for Shelter from the Storm and Camp Tuesday
Education: Bachelor's degree in science of business administration, Columbia College, Columbia, Missouri; master's degree in business administration, Cardinal Stritch University
Website: www.vote4bowie.com
Caren Diedrich (I)
Age: 74
Address: 393 Bella Way, Sun Prairie
Family: Widowed with two sons and three grandchildren
Job: Retired accountant
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie School Board since 1998
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor's degree in marketing education, University of Minnesota; bachelor's degree in accounting, Lakeland College
Website: www.carendiedrich.com
Tim Fandek
Age: 39
Address: 250 S. Goldenrod Drive, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with three children
Job: Marketing, management, and entrepreneurship education consultant for Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer basketball coach, YMCA; volunteer soccer coach, Sun Prairie Soccer Club; volunteer tennis coach, Sun Prairie Tennis
Education: Bachelor's degree in marketing and business education, UW-Whitewater; master's degree in business administration, marketing, Concordia University
Website: www.facebook.com/Tim4SPschools
David Hoekstra (I)
Age: 54
Address: 1077 Virdon Drive, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Senior development engineer, Unesco Corp.
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie Area School Board since 2015; treasurer and governance officer
Other public service: Sun Prairie Plan Commission since 2015; SPASD planning committee, 2012-2014; Sunday school teacher
Education: Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison
Bob Jokisch
Age: 62
Address: 301 Crossing Ridge Court, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Retired 2018 as senior policy adviser, financial aid and student success, University of Wisconsin System administration
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer tutor at Prairie View Middle School through Schools of Hope; volunteer with Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition; volunteer for Wisconsin Harvest for over 15 years
Education: Master's degree in political science, University of Illinois; bachelor's degree in liberal arts, Marquette University
Steve Schroeder (I)
Age: 44
Address: 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with two daughters
Job: Director of administration, Association of Wisconsin School Administrators
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie Area School District School Board since 2012
Other public service: Community member, SPASD Finance Committee (2011-2012); member, SPASD Elementary School Task Force (2011-2012)
Education: Bachelor's degree in history and political science and master's degree in educational administration, UW-Madison; Ph.D. in educational leadership, Edgewood College
Website: www.steveforsp.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Bowie: I have a combination of global and consultative experience in building coalitions and driving creative solutions within the health care industry. My unique personal, cultural and educational journey provides a new perspective that supports the district’s current challenges around equity, student advocacy and voice of the teacher.
Diedrich: My personal qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in education and another in accounting. My family background includes a father who taught briefly before being recalled for the Korean conflict and a brother who taught for 40 years. My personal experience includes 20 years as a school board member.
Fandek: Perspective. As a parent of three children within the district, I see school board policies and procedures come to life. As a past educator, I have a true understanding of high-quality education. As an education consultant at the Department of Public Instruction, I have the unique perspective of strategic initiatives that are being implemented around Wisconsin and the country.
Hoekstra: I believe my experience on the board and my dedication to a high performing board governance framework in which we focus on student success and adhere to setting the goals and expectations of the district, allowing the administration to implement appropriate strategies and robustly and transparently monitoring progress, makes me the most qualified candidate.
Jokisch: I have 30 years of education experience with the University of Wisconsin System administration, working collaboratively with UW campuses and school districts. I have lived in Sun Prairie for 24 years and my children attended public schools here. I am a volunteer tutor through Schools of Hope, and also volunteer with the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition and Wisconsin Harvest.
Schroeder: We would each bring different strengths to the SPASD School Board. I have two children currently enrolled in our schools, so I understand parents' perspectives. I have served on the board seven years, was vice president for five years, and am currently elected president. I have a doctorate in educational leadership, serve as an educational association administrator, and teach leadership.
What is the most important issue facing your school district and how would you address it?
Bowie: Growth, equity and transparency are significant issues facing the district today. I believe the first step to addressing these challenges is listening intently to all of the stakeholders. Secondarily, I believe we must prioritize our challenges and solutions with the children at the forefront of our decisions. Then, we must effectively communicate our reasoning and resolutions to gain community support.
Diedrich: There are three of equal value. Money: watch it like a hawk, address needs rather than wants. Discipline: include all staff in the development of a K-12 total district program. Continuing the work of the Compensation and Benefits Committee allowing staff to individualize the balance between the two.
Fandek: Employee retention and recruitment. SPASD has a strategy in place to address employee compensation if the referendum passes. Retention and recruitment only begin with compensation; therefore, collaboration and communication can strengthen the district culture. SPASD needs to develop a pipeline for the future. Strategic recruitment to reflect and represent the diversity of our community and students is a must.
Hoekstra: To provide ALL students a great foundation for success. Education has changed, technology has changed, and new skills and careers are in our students' future. We need to change how and what we teach our students and provide options for learning that best suit each student. We need to be innovative and make education as engaging and relevant as possible.
Jokisch: Disparities in student achievement: The school district needs to create an environment that respects and values diversity and provides a safe environment where parents and students can communicate openly with teachers and staff. There also needs to be collaboration between the school district and the city, county, and community organizations in providing resources to support success for all students.
Schroeder: The achievement/opportunity gap is our most important issue. Too many children are being left behind and we have to ensure every child receives the education they deserve. That means changing how we teach, how much we teach, what we teach, where we teach, and never forgetting why we teach. Our children deserve no less from us.
What’s one new way the district could keep property taxes in check?
Bowie: I would like to see the district assess ways to renew current unoccupied spaces in the community in an effort to reduce building costs. This model could create new shared spaces that utilize non-school hours as “pay for use” and event facilities for the broader community.
Diedrich: Work with your children to help them incorporate a positive attitude towards school, practice spelling words with them, read to them, empty your pockets and have them count up the change. Staff salaries are in excess of 80 percent of the budget. Class disruption and repeat teaching is a huge expense. Cutting teacher time saves money.
Fandek: Leverage new community and regional partnerships. Within these partnerships, develop mutually beneficial work-based learning opportunities that will help train and secure the future workforce. The partnerships can be directly associated with land, equipment, and technology donations. This strategy will provide students to be college-, career- and civic-ready by also strengthening our local partners.
Hoekstra: Implement an optional academy model at the high school level, specializing in high-demand career paths. Create partnerships with business, industry and higher education and educate kids outside of the traditional school building: at businesses, industries and specialized leased spaces. This will provide a unique educational experience and will increase our open enrollment while utilizing existing space more efficiently.
Jokisch: Data-based decision-making needs to be used in order to keep property taxes in check. Comparisons with other school districts in overall staff-student ratios, administrative costs, and facilities, need to be analyzed carefully. Similar comparisons also need to be used in comparing schools within the school district to ensure equity while addressing differing needs.
Schroeder: We are always looking for ways to support our students and staff while keeping taxes in check. We have developed a long-range plan to handle the growth in one of the fastest-growing school districts in the state. Maximizing interest savings for new construction while refinancing existing construction loans has already saved us millions of dollars.