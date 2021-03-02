Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie school board election

Question 2: What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Horton: Diversity and balance. As our city continues to grow and diversify, we need to come together more often as a community and get to know each other. Schools should be the heart of the community and I would like to see us building community through our schools and neighborhoods and learning how to balance all the needs in our city.

Foster: There are many important issues. I would say the one that hit home the most is equity right now. We have to be intentional about identifying and addressing it. I would address this by being a bridge builder between the community and the district. I would do that by listening and working with those organizations and community members that are already doing that work and align our efforts with their efforts for greater impact and results.

McCright: Families have been dealing with fear, especially this year. Fear of the virus, fear of job security, fear for their children’s academic and emotional well being. In my profession we train constantly in pre-planning. With pre-planning, fear can be lessened and work towards progress can begin. Pre-planning is imperative so that families and teachers are prepared for anything.