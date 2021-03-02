Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie school board election

Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Sun Prairie school board in the April 6 election. The terms are for three years.
Bryn Horton (I)
Age: 44
Address: 669 Sanibel Lane, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with two children, who attend Northside Elementary and Cardinal Heights Upper Middle.
Job: Mom
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie Area School Board since 2018.
Other public service: Vice chair of Anti-Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie since 2020, vice chair of Sun Prairie Community Schools Executive Team since 2020, member of Police Chief's Citizen Advisory Board.
Education: Elgin High School, Elgin, Illinois; associates in science from Elgin Community College, Illinois, bachelors of science in biology from UW-Eau Claire.
Email or Website: brynhortonforspboard@gmail.com
Alwyn Foster
Age: 36
Address: 404 South Bird St., Sun Prairie
Family: Married, six children, two in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Job: Service facilitator, Anesis Family Therapy
Prior elected office: No prior elected office.
Other public service: No other public service.
Education: Goodwin College, human services and psychology
Email or Website: spwithalwyn@gmail.com
Becky McCright
Age: 40
Address: 1228 N. Pine St., Sun Prairie
Family: Single with kids who both attend one of Sun Prairie elementary schools.
Job: Captain with Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member of Advisory Board for Sun Prairie YMCA for two years, member of Sun Prairie Optimist Club for two years, member of the Northside Elementary Community Schools Council for one year, child passenger safety technician (Safe Kids Coalition) for 10 years.
Education: UW-Madison BA in legal studies and sociology; post baccalaureate certificate – paralegal; Pewaukee High School
Email or Website: Bmccright28@gmail.com
Q&A
Question 1: Why should voters elect you and not your opponent?
Horton: After one term, I have the experience and understanding of the work we need to do to move the district forward. I have children in the district and have directly experienced many of the changes that come with such a rapidly growing district. I continue to build a broad base of connections across the district to give me input.
Foster: I am the lone person of color that is running for our school board right now. It is important that the board reflect the diversity of our district and our city as well. I also bring a unique blend of mental health experience, community advocacy and social justice awareness to my candidacy.
McCright: I have lived in Wisconsin my entire life and in Sun Prairie for almost 17 years. I have a passion for community involvement and have been here for the successes and struggles our local community has been through. I have been in a leadership role for 16+ years and have made partnerships throughout Sun Prairie.
Question 2: What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Horton: Diversity and balance. As our city continues to grow and diversify, we need to come together more often as a community and get to know each other. Schools should be the heart of the community and I would like to see us building community through our schools and neighborhoods and learning how to balance all the needs in our city.
Foster: There are many important issues. I would say the one that hit home the most is equity right now. We have to be intentional about identifying and addressing it. I would address this by being a bridge builder between the community and the district. I would do that by listening and working with those organizations and community members that are already doing that work and align our efforts with their efforts for greater impact and results.
McCright: Families have been dealing with fear, especially this year. Fear of the virus, fear of job security, fear for their children’s academic and emotional well being. In my profession we train constantly in pre-planning. With pre-planning, fear can be lessened and work towards progress can begin. Pre-planning is imperative so that families and teachers are prepared for anything.
Question 3: What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Horton: Special education funding from the state needs to be increased to required levels. Our district spent over $14 million last year from our general fund to make up for lack of funding to special education. We also need to address funding for English language learners and mental health, especially as we try to recover from the pandemic.
Foster: I would want to share with the Lt. Governor and the Governor the need for more funding for our public schools. They are hurting and this needs to be address before it is too late.
McCright: It has become the expectation for everything to be virtual. This has proven to create a hardship financially and emotionally on families and teachers who don’t have internet or have unreliable connection. A priority is getting this resource to all the families and educators. This has affected rural families as well as those who live in the city limits.