Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Brent Eisberner

Age: 39

Family: Wife Lori, children Aiden and Hailey

Job: Shareholder attorney, Levine Eisberner LLC

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie City Council, District 2, 2022-present

Other public service: Chairman of Board of Outreach, Peace Lutheran Church, 2019-23; Sun Prairie Housing Committee, 2023; Sun Prairie Personnel Committee, 2022-present; Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Committee, 2022-present; Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee, 2022-present

Education: Bachelor’s in criminology, Marquette University, and law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School

Thomas Hebl (I)

Age: 77

Family: Married to Patty Conrad Hebl, three children and two stepchildren

Job: Partner, Hebl & Hebl LLP

Prior elected office: Sun Prairie municipal judge, 2007-present; Wisconsin state representative, 46th District, 1996-2004

Other public service: Current trustee, Sun Prairie Civic Theatre; Sun Prairie Plan Commission; third-generation volunteer firefighter, Sun Prairie; Sun Prairie Chamber Community Business Leader Award, 2012; past president, Sun Prairie Education Foundation, 2020-21; Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, 1980; Rotary Club, 1980; Colonial Club Board of Directors; Colonial Club and Sacred Hearts Endowment Fund; campaign treasurer, Tammy Baldwin for Congress, 2006-07; Natural Heritage Land Trust (Groundswell); Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Public Intervenor Board, 1996-97

Education: Bachelor of business administration in accounting, UW-Whitewater, 1968, and law degree from John Marshall Law School, Chicago, 1975

Q&A

What makes you the most qualified person for this position?

Eisberner: Having lived in Sun Prairie for nearly a decade, and now being an alderman, I have seen and understand the massive changes that have occurred. Some changes have resulted in dangerous intersections, which my opponent was unaware of. There currently is a vast disconnect between the court and the realities of living in a growing city.

Hebl: I’ve been municipal judge for 16 years. I’m a lifelong resident of Sun Prairie reflecting the values of the city. I have excellent cooperation with the local police and city attorney. My focus: compliance. I strive to assist people in obtaining/maintaining a valid driver’s license and/or insurance to ensure they are driving legally on Wisconsin roadways.

In what ways can the court be made more efficient or effective?

Eisberner: During the initial appearance, it is not the role of the judge to convince an individual to plead to an ordinance violation they did not commit. I believe that every individual should be allowed to argue their case if they believe they are not guilty. Additionally, the city attorney’s office and the court should have an open line of communication. I do not believe that currently exists.

Hebl: People often appear in court without an attorney. It may be their first time and/or their only experience with the judicial system, sometimes leaving them confused, nervous or uncertain. I believe the judge should allow a person to be heard in a comfortable setting, to fully explain what is happening, nature of the charge, effect and any forfeiture. Further, explaining all three pleas and the outcome for the plea chosen.

How should voters assess the performance of a municipal judge?

Eisberner: First, do you feel safe in the community? Do you feel people are being held accountable for their actions within Sun Prairie? Second, the Sun Prairie Finance Committee just stated that the city budget expenditures exceeded revenues by $47,358 and that this excess “is primarily due to lower-than-average court penalties.” The court’s poor performance is currently costing the city an additional $47,358 that was not budgeted for.

Hebl: Sun Prairie Municipal Court sessions are televised weekly, and I invite the public to watch and know what happens inside the courtroom versus speculation. You’ll find I strive to be fair and unbiased, treating individuals with respect. Continuing education is forefront to keeping judges current on the laws and handling particular cases. I’ve been attending judge conferences for 16 years to ensure fairness to the people who attend my court.