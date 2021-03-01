Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council

A Sun Prairie City Council incumbent (I) representing District 2 faces a challenger in the April 6 election. The term is for two years.
In Sun Prairie City Council District 4, incumbent Al Guyant and challenger Faustina Bohling will appear on the ballot, but Guyant said he dropped out of the race for health reasons. In Districts 1 and 3, incumbents are unchallenged.
Bill Baker
Age: 59
Address: 1005 Liberty Blvd., Apt. No. 301, Sun Prairie
Family: Divorced with two adult sons
Job: Owner, The Baker Realty Group
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Sun Prairie Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Sunshine Supper, Anti Bullying Collaborative of Sun Prairie, St. Albert The Great Pastoral Council, Friends of The Sun Prairie Media Center, Shelter From The Storm Ministries
Education: Studied business administration, Virginia Commonwealth University
Email or Website: Bill@BillBakerForSunPrairie.com, BillBakerForSunPrairie.com
Bob Jokisch (I)
Age: 64
Address: 301 Crossing Ridge Court
Family: Married with two adult children
Job: Retired after working 33 years in public policy and public finance with the State of Wisconsin and University of Wisconsin
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie City Council since 2020
Other public service: Member, City of Sun Prairie Finance Committee since 2020; member, City of Sun Prairie Personnel Committee since 2020; member, City of Sun Prairie Community Development Authority since 2020; city council liaison with Sun Prairie School Board since 2020; organizer, SunRISE Collaborative (Collaboration and Fund Raising for Sun Prairie community organizations) since 2020; tutor at Prairie View Middle School through Schools of Hope, 2018-2020; food delivery to YWCA, Wisconsin Harvest/Community Action Coalition, 2004-2019; voter registration drives, Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition (SPARC) 2018-2019; canvassing and other election activities, Democratic Party of Wisconsin since 1980.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Political Science, Marquette University; master’s degree in political science with coursework in public administration, University of Illinois at Champaign/Urbana
Email or Website: bobjokischforspalder@gmail.com, bobjokischforsp.wordpress.com
Q&A
What’s a new idea you have for keeping property taxes in check?
Baker: Last year, Sun Prairie real estate pricing for single family homes increased 6.2% ($322,855) and condominiums increased 3.93% ($228,863). With lack of inventory, historically low mortgage rates and strong demand, housing prices are predicted to increase by 6% in 2021. To keep property taxes in check, control the mill rate and create new revenue streams.
Jokisch: This year’s property tax increase was held to 1.5% for the average valued Sun Prairie home, while still protecting vital city services and providing support for those most impacted by COVID-19. To control future increases, we will need to carefully examine the scope and time frame of three major projects: the Family Aquatic Center, Library Expansion, and Public Works Campus.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Baker: The question is how do we as the city instill the belief, “Love where you live, work where you love, and play where you live?" Sun Prairie's population has experienced exponential growth and development has supported the growth. I believe that the priority should be with the core services of Safety, Health, Public Works and Affordable Housing.
Jokisch: The city’s comprehensive plan states that the city is committed to “reinforcing its commitment to the sustainability and resilience of our community.” The city is hiring a sustainability coordinator to implement initiatives. The city has also established a Task Force on Sustainability, a precursor to a permanent committee, to guide the direction for the city’s sustainable policy and priorities.
Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.
Baker: Safety is my No. 1 priority. Crime increased in 2020 and shootings were up 128%. It has to stop. I believe the solution is a combination of increased sworn personnel working together with the community. Sun Prairie is a strong community that is known for helping each other and that is what makes us #SunPrairieStrong.
Jokisch: With the growing population, the city added a police officer this year and should fund more police in the future. Our use-of-force policies follows the guidelines of 8 Can’t Wait and officers are provided with Implicit Bias training. I have also supported planning for social workers to collaborate with police to help citizens with mental health and substance abuse issues.