Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council

Jokisch: The city’s comprehensive plan states that the city is committed to “reinforcing its commitment to the sustainability and resilience of our community.” The city is hiring a sustainability coordinator to implement initiatives. The city has also established a Task Force on Sustainability, a precursor to a permanent committee, to guide the direction for the city’s sustainable policy and priorities.

Should the city spend more or less on police? Explain.

Baker: Safety is my No. 1 priority. Crime increased in 2020 and shootings were up 128%. It has to stop. I believe the solution is a combination of increased sworn personnel working together with the community. Sun Prairie is a strong community that is known for helping each other and that is what makes us #SunPrairieStrong.

Jokisch: With the growing population, the city added a police officer this year and should fund more police in the future. Our use-of-force policies follows the guidelines of 8 Can’t Wait and officers are provided with Implicit Bias training. I have also supported planning for social workers to collaborate with police to help citizens with mental health and substance abuse issues.