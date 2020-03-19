Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council, District 3

Other public service: Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC); member and past president, Sun Prairie Optimist Club; past Optimist International District Foundation representative; past Southern Wisconsin Governor of Optimist International; site leadership team of Westside Community Schools; sponsor representative, Boy Scout Troop 143; Sunshine Supper Committee

Education: Associate degree, Madison College; bachelor’s degree, Edgewood College

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?

Cha: I want voters to be open to who they feel is the best for them even if it’s my opponent. I can say with me there is a fresh perspective and new ways of doing things. Any challenger says we need change but this change is due now.

Crombie: I can do the best job for our residents in District 3 because of my experience and knowledge of the community. I have been involved in community events that include collaboration among diverse groups.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?