Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council, District 3

An incumbent Sun Prairie City Council member faces a challenger for the District 3 seat in the April 7 election. The term is for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Hugh Cha
Age: 38
Address: 2735 Hazelnut Trail
Family: Married with four children
Job: Information technology, American Family Insurance
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: UW-Madison, psychology; Madison College, computer systems administration
Email or Website: Hughxcha@gmail.com; Facebook: facebook.com/hughchaforcouncil
Maureen Crombie (I)
Age: 58
Address: 1309 Brown Bear Way
Family: Partner and two children
Job: Service coordinator at Colonial View Apartments
Prior elected office: City Council member since 2016
Other public service: Capital Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC); member and past president, Sun Prairie Optimist Club; past Optimist International District Foundation representative; past Southern Wisconsin Governor of Optimist International; site leadership team of Westside Community Schools; sponsor representative, Boy Scout Troop 143; Sunshine Supper Committee
Education: Associate degree, Madison College; bachelor’s degree, Edgewood College
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Cha: I want voters to be open to who they feel is the best for them even if it’s my opponent. I can say with me there is a fresh perspective and new ways of doing things. Any challenger says we need change but this change is due now.
Crombie: I can do the best job for our residents in District 3 because of my experience and knowledge of the community. I have been involved in community events that include collaboration among diverse groups.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Cha: Public safety. Maureen Crombie voted to hire two firemen and one police officer when the rising crime rate needs to be addressed now. Cost overrun from projects exceeded amounts that would have covered funding. I intend to give public safety the resources they need to keep our families safe.
Crombie: Growth is an issue with several needs in our community such as infrastructure of roads and traffic congestion. We also have a need to build a new Public Works building as well as library improvements. We will need to consider the need over wants during budget deliberation.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Cha: Reform/reduce regulations at the city level to encourage state and federal so developers can build housing that is affordable. We also need to attract larger businesses that can pay higher wages. I am for $15 minimum wages but I am also for the small business owner who can’t afford it.
Crombie: We have a Comprehensive Plan that includes implementing ways of keeping housing affordable. I would support the Community Development Authority (CDA) as the Sun Prairie Housing Authority. Sun Prairie should be a home to anyone that wants to put down roots and grow with our community.