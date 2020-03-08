Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council, District 4

Polenske: Sun Prairie is a rapidly growing community. Updating aging infrastructure is one of my primary concerns as well as providing essential public safety (police, fire and EMS) to our community. I will continue to strive to maintain those services while keeping our city tax increase at a reasonable level. The city tax increase in 2020 was 2.6%.

Virgell: Public Safety. Sun Prairie is growing fast. With that growth, public safety becomes even more important. Community awareness, engagement and a strong relationship with public safety departments — police, fire and rescue — along with a City Council engaged in the community can help a great deal. Because no one with a choice will live in a town they don’t feel safe in.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?

Polenske: Encourage developers to include workforce housing in their projects so housing is affordable to folks that work in our community. We have done that successfully with at least two apartment projects along Main Street.

Virgell: Our community must be more involved in the decision process of the city. Holding the City Council and the mayor accountable for city spending along with getting proper bids for projects could help the city save a lot of money. Another solution is maintaining older housing along with utilizing community businesses to do community projects and development.

