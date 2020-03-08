Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council, District 4

A five-term incumbent faces a challenger for a seat representing the northwestern part of Sun Prairie in the April 7 election. The term is for two years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Mary Polenske (I)
Age: 74
Address: 1809 Chadsworth Drive
Family: Married with two grown children
Job: Retired Sun Prairie EMS director
Prior elected office: City Council since 2010
Other public service: Public Safety Committee, Public Works Committee, Personnel Committee, BID board and several other boards and commissions
Education: Associate degree in medical technology and medical assistance, Madison Area Technical College; numerous other emergency medical certifications
Email or Website: marypolenske@gmail.com
David Virgell
Age: 51
Address: 366 N. Westmount Drive
You have free articles remaining.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Customer relationship manager at East Madison Toyota
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: High school diploma, Forest Park High School, Baltimore
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/DavidVirgell4District4; davidvirgell4spdistrict4@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Polenske: I bring a vast amount of municipal experience to the role of council member. I have worked for the city of Sun Prairie in emergency services for 15 years, following with almost 10 years on the City Council. I communicate regularly with District 4 residents, answering questions and following up with concerns.
Virgell: Empathy. I don’t come from a lot so I understand the struggles, concerns and frustration of the everyday working class. My opponent has an excellent resume. I have yet to see how she uses her years of knowledge and experience to help the average citizen of Sun Prairie.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Polenske: Sun Prairie is a rapidly growing community. Updating aging infrastructure is one of my primary concerns as well as providing essential public safety (police, fire and EMS) to our community. I will continue to strive to maintain those services while keeping our city tax increase at a reasonable level. The city tax increase in 2020 was 2.6%.
Virgell: Public Safety. Sun Prairie is growing fast. With that growth, public safety becomes even more important. Community awareness, engagement and a strong relationship with public safety departments — police, fire and rescue — along with a City Council engaged in the community can help a great deal. Because no one with a choice will live in a town they don’t feel safe in.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Polenske: Encourage developers to include workforce housing in their projects so housing is affordable to folks that work in our community. We have done that successfully with at least two apartment projects along Main Street.
Virgell: Our community must be more involved in the decision process of the city. Holding the City Council and the mayor accountable for city spending along with getting proper bids for projects could help the city save a lot of money. Another solution is maintaining older housing along with utilizing community businesses to do community projects and development.