Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council District 2

Stevens: I have two years of experience as the incumbent. When the council has worked through contentious issues I have been able to maintain a reasonable and tempered voice, taking the time to hear all opinions and weigh all positions to do what’s right for our community.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Eisberner: Public safety and affordable housing. I will ensure that wasteful spending is curtailed and, if spending is necessary, it is put to better use. Additional staffing and equipment for first responders will allow the community to combat the increase in crime. Closing of TIDs should result in property tax savings, not increased spending on unnecessary “wants” of the council.

Stevens: Participation in city government is a pressing issue that our community needs to address. It’s critical to have multi-generational, ethnic, and socio-economic representation involved in setting the tax levy, building the transportation network, continuing support of public safety initiatives, maintaining and improving city services and ensuring quality of life for all within our community.

What should your community do to make housing more affordable?