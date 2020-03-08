Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council District 2

A first-term incumbent faces a challenger in the April 7 election for a two-year term on the Sun Prairie City Council. (I) denotes incumbent.
Brent Eisberner
Age: 36
Address: 1353 Circle Drive
Family: Married with two children
Job: Attorney
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, American Veterans Attorney Association; board of outreach chairman, Peace Lutheran Church; advocacy committee co-chairman, Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone; government outreach committee member, Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, former major in the U.S. Marine Corps
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Marquette University; law degree, UW-Madison Law School
Email or Website: www.facebook.com/Brent- Eisberner-for-District-2- 110487947127492/
Theresa Stevens (I)
Age: 37
Address: 819 North St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Development program specialist, University of Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association
Prior elected office: Sun Prairie City Council since 2018
Other public service: Historical Museum and Library Board, Sun Prairie Anti-Bullying Collaborative, Girl Scout troop leader, Explore Children’s Museum board, Northside Elementary SCO past president and past vice-president, Northside Elementary Garden Club adviser, Patrick Marsh Community School Leadership Team, Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan Committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology, UW-Platteville
Email or Website: www.stevens4sp.com; theresa@stevens4sp.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Eisberner: I don’t engage in frivolous spending. As a Marine officer, I learned to be a good steward of taxpayer money. I held collateral duties as a contracting officer and, combined with my legal career, I am experienced in negotiating and securing large and small government contracts that get the best value for the taxpayer.
Stevens: I have two years of experience as the incumbent. When the council has worked through contentious issues I have been able to maintain a reasonable and tempered voice, taking the time to hear all opinions and weigh all positions to do what’s right for our community.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Eisberner: Public safety and affordable housing. I will ensure that wasteful spending is curtailed and, if spending is necessary, it is put to better use. Additional staffing and equipment for first responders will allow the community to combat the increase in crime. Closing of TIDs should result in property tax savings, not increased spending on unnecessary “wants” of the council.
Stevens: Participation in city government is a pressing issue that our community needs to address. It’s critical to have multi-generational, ethnic, and socio-economic representation involved in setting the tax levy, building the transportation network, continuing support of public safety initiatives, maintaining and improving city services and ensuring quality of life for all within our community.
What should your community do to make housing more affordable?
Eisberner: I would ensure spending is controlled on “needs” not “wants.” For example, TID 7 was recently closed in Sun Prairie, and the increased revenue from this project was not returned to the taxpayers, rather every dollar was spent causing taxes to increase. As taxes increase, so does the cost of housing.
Stevens: It is important that the city approves development plans for all different sizes and types of homes, from single-family to multi-family and apartments. The exponential growth in Sun Prairie has created a tremendous need for all housing types. By encouraging the housing inventory to grow, the city is effectively creating competition and fair pricing for buyers and renters.