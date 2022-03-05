Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council, 4th District

Two newcomers are vying for the 4th District seat on the Sun Prairie City Council in the April 5 election. The terms are two years.
David Virgell
Age: 53
Address: 366 N. Westmount Drive, Sun Prairie
Family: Married with three adult children from a previous relationship and two grandchildren
Job: Customer relations manager, East Madison Toyota
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Member, Sun Prairie Board of Review, 2020-21
Education: Graduated Forest Park High School
Email or website: davidvirgell4spdistrict4@gmail.com
Russ Wied
Age: 57
Address: 3271 W. Main St., No. 206, Sun Prairie
Family: Three children, one daughter-in-law
Job: Senior project manager, state of Wisconsin
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: 16 years coaching, assistant coaching, umpiring and supporting organizations throughout the city
Education: Bachelor's degree in management computer systems, UW-Whitewater
Email or website: RussWiedforSP@gmail.com
Q&A
What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?
Virgell: I will make it about the citizens of Sun Prairie first and foremost. I inspire people to work together and to give their best, at least in my current occupation. I am also great at resolving issues and caring for others.
Wied: I have 30 years of professional experience bringing groups together who have differing skills to find creative solutions to solve complex problems. I managed many efforts at the same time, where the same people and services had to be spread across projects with different priorities. I managed risk to our plans every day. I would bring these skills and experience to City Council.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Virgell: Citizen awareness. This will be done through target social media post, live events (meetings) as well as social media events like Facebook Live, Zoom, etc. We need to reach the citizens who may not be aware of issues and encourage their involvement. A healthy government is one that the everyday working class citizen is involved in, but most importantly heard!
Wied: Public safety is the No. 1 issue in this election. Sun Prairie is on the edge of going from a small city to a big city. Unfortunately, crime is leading the way into our future of big city challenges. Unless we are a safe community, new residents, businesses and developers will no longer want to live and work in our city and we will no longer grow and prosper as we have enjoyed for decades.
What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?
Virgell: Bridging the gap between citizens, local government, the Fire Department and most importantly the Police Department. Active and engaged citizens is our key to success in a rapid growing Sun Prairie. I believe the solutions, knowledge and greatest ideas are amongst our citizens. We need to take advantage of our human capital in Sun Prairie.
Wied: Proposals and issues brought to City Council should be required to demonstrate any negative impact on the current city plan for safety and property taxes and rent. As important, they should clearly identify how the benefits of each issue cover the cost of any increases required of city safety resources.
