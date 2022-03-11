 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ELECTION 2022 | SUN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL 2ND DISTRICT

Candidate Q&A: Sun Prairie City Council 2nd District

One candidate is running for the 2nd District seat on the Sun Prairie City Council. His opponent, Angie Yang, dropped out of the race. The term is for two years.

Brent Eisberner

Age: 38

Address: 1353 Circle Drive, Sun Prairie

Family: Married with two children

Job: Shareholder Attorney, Levine Eisberner LLC

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Major, U.S. Marine Corps, active duty 2006-14, reserves 2014-20; member, Sun Prairie Board of Zoning Appeals, 2020-21; member, State Bar of Wisconsin Legal Assistance Committee since 2021

Education: Bachelor’s degree, Marquette University; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School

Website: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063470843685

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Eisberner: I am practiced in listening to opposing viewpoints and finding common ground. I also have a strong background in municipal regulations. Being a small business owner, I can relate to other businesses when it comes to local government regulations, employment issues, and what local governments can do to support the small businesses within their communities.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Eisberner: Sun Prairie is growing rapidly (nearly 1,000 people per year). Sustainable growth needs to be the top priority. Currently, our public works and police departments are understaffed. Housing is extremely limited (generally less than 10 single family houses on the market and apartment occupancy around 90-94%). If we do not adequately prioritize spending in these areas, and encourage housing development, we will not be able to sustain the current growth models.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Eisberner: Do away with outdated and unenforced regulations. The municipal code for Sun Prairie is extremely detailed, which is a good thing, but many provisions are not enforced, nor have they been since I had moved here eight years ago.

