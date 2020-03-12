Candidate Q&A: Stoughton School Board

Four candidates, including two incumbents, are vying for three seats on the Stoughton School Board in the April 7 election. Terms are for three years. (I) denotes incumbent.
Timothy Bubon (I)
Age: 49
Address: 127 E. Prospect St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Teacher and member of gang intelligence unit and crisis negotiation team, Department of Corrections
Prior elected office: Stoughton School Board
Other public service: Stoughton Youth Sports Committee
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary/middle school teaching and creative writing; master’s degree in educational administration
Email or Website: facebook.com/timbubon4schoolboard
Steve Jackson (I)
Age: 61
Address: 2697 Rolling View Road
Family: Married with three children
Job: Retired after being manager at Alliant Energy for environmental planning and sustainability strategy
Prior elected office: Stoughton School Board
Other public service: Stoughton Area Youth Soccer Association
Education: Bachelor’s degree in geology, University of Wyoming
Email or Website: facebook.com/steveforstoughton; jacksonschoolboard@gmail.com
Jessica Royko
Age: 43
Address: 148 E. Prospect St.
Family: Married with three children
Job: Stay-at-home mom, previously health care community relations, advertising and public relations
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: St. Ann School Home & School Organization (Steering Committee 2014-2016) since 2014; St. Ann School Drama Club Committee since 2015; Stoughton High School Choir Boosters since 2018; Stoughton High School Theatre “Costume Mom” since 2018; Aligning Stars Theatre Company costume volunteer/adviser since 2017; Evansville Community Partnership, 2004, 2006-2008
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English and history, UW-Madison; master’s degree in journalism and mass communications, UW-Madison
Email or Website: facebook.com/jessicaroykoforschools; roykoforschoolboard@gmail.com
Holly Tellander
Age: 43
Address: 208 Isham St.
Family: Two children
Job: Owner and operator of Avant Academic Coaching and Consulting; former public and private school educator
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education with math and Spanish focus, Eastern Michigan University; master’s degree in bilingual and multicultural education, Northern Arizona University
Email or Website: holly@avantacademic.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?
Bubon: I worked as a professional educator in a variety of capacities for over 22 years and have served on the SASD School Board over the past three years. This has provided me with a wealth of experience in addressing the myriad of issues that currently face our district.
Jackson: As an incumbent, I’ve helped our district by changing how the board does its work, ex., improving transparency, leadership and governance. I take time to understand matters at hand, engaging in conversations which can be difficult. I bring experience/skills to challenge assumptions, find creative solutions, and support strategic planning.
Royko: Stoughton has four great candidates and unfortunately only three openings. I offer a deep-rooted history and long-term commitment to Stoughton, insider/outsider experience, support of teachers, a parent perspective, and hands-on work with the kids. I want to help our schools be the best they can be.
Tellander: I am an educator with 20 years’ experience. I’ve taught all ages, preschool to university, in both public and private schools. My experiences have shaped my educational activism. My mission is to support the current School Board to develop, implement and maintain progressive educational policies that are inclusive and responsive.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Bubon: The most pressing issue our district faces is declining enrollment. We need to address that working more collaboratively with the city to develop more affordable housing for families. We also need to find ways to better distinguish our district in such a way that makes it more attractive to families.
Jackson: An issue affecting our community is bullying, and the impact it has on learning. We are addressing this issue by implementing various programs to support student social/emotional wellness. I will continue to support staff and resources to ensure mental wellness remains at the forefront of the learning environment.
Royko: Decreasing enrollment and the projected budget deficit. While the board cannot directly control housing availability/values, continuing to improve our schools and scores will draw families. Supporting teachers’ efforts to close economically disadvantaged achievement gaps will help, as well as promoting more of the wonderful things already offered and happening!
Tellander: Lack of trauma-informed resources for teachers, students, and families. I will advocate for, and work to create, policy that aligns with current research to acknowledge the effects of trauma on learning and teaching and address the need for change in ways that feel supportive and accessible for teachers and students.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Bubon: We need to continue the work we’ve already started in ensuring ALL of our students are receiving high quality core instruction, especially in the areas of reading and math. We also need to strengthen our multi-tiered systems of support to ensure struggling students get the additional support they need to ensure academic and social/emotional success.
Jackson: Review data across all programs, assessing established performance goals, reviewing/revising curriculum as needed. Engage staff and continue to provide professional development. Continue to have high achievement expectations for all students, providing staff and resources to help make this a reality. These are no cost or low cost solutions.
Royko: Continuing efforts to connect with families who feel intimidated and minimized; increasing our understanding of trauma, how it manifests and how to function in the wake of it; offering a challenging curriculum; and supporting extracurricular/arts programs that boost self confidence, allow freedom of expression, and make school fun.
Tellander: If our goal is student success, teacher wellness is our highest priority. The research is clear that happy, supported teachers are effective, connected teachers. We should allocate existing funding to invest in teacher wellness initiatives and demonstrate our understanding of the positive relationship between teacher well-being and student achievement.