One newcomer and three incumbents are seeking three seats on the Stoughton School Board in the April 2 election. The terms are for three years. (I) indicates incumbent.
Joe Freye (I)
Age: 49
Address: 1511 Willow Drive
Family: Married with two children
Job: Master printer, Tandem Press
Prior elected office: Stoughton School Board since 2013
Other public service: None
Education: Bachelor’s degree of fine arts, Western Michigan University; professional printer training program, Tamarind Institute of Lithography
Email: jbfreye@gmail.com
Jill Patterson (I)
Age: 43
Address: 400 South Page St.
Family: Married with two children
Job: Marketing manager, Herrera Environmental Consultants, Seattle
Prior elected office: Appointed to Stoughton School Board in May 2018
Other public service: None provided
Education: Associate degree in applied sciences, UW-Marshfield/Wood County
Yolibeth Rangel-FitzGibbon (I)
Age: 46
Address: 669 County Highway N
Family: Married with two children
Job: Homemaker
Prior elected office: Stoughton School Board since 2016
Other public service: None provided
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agriculture and master’s degree in horticulture, Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV); master’s degree in plant pathology, UW-Madison
Shawn Rundblade
Age: 39
Address: 1432 Felland St.
Family: Committed relationship with one daughter
Job: Appliance and TV repair tech for Best Buy/Geek Squad
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Firefighter with Loves Park Fire Department, 1998-2015
Education: Attended Rock Valley Community College, Rockford, Illinois
Website: www.ShawnRundblade.com
Q&A
What makes you better qualified than your opponents for this position?
Freye: I am not familiar with my opponent. My own qualifications are six years on the board, having served on every standing committee. I have chaired the facilities committee in the past, and am currently the chair of the employee relations committee. I am also the board vice president. I believe I have a good temperament and judgment for the role.
Patterson: I was appointed to the School Board in May 2018 and have established a positive and respectful rapport with both district administration and fellow board members. I am a Stoughton resident of almost 10 years, and my two children (elementary and middle school) have been attending Stoughton schools. I understand what is going well and also areas that present opportunities.
Rangel-FitzGibbon: Serving on the School Board for four years has given me experience in local governance, but also, the many years of experience working with communities of different cultural and socioeconomic background which is key to building understanding and trustful relationships. The board is a small but diverse community that shares big challenges and members have to work together understanding, trusting and supporting each other to accomplish goals.
Rundblade: Between the teamwork needed as a firefighter and the customer relations skills gained in retail, I’m able to comfortably work toward a common goal with people that share different ideas. I will continue the relationship building in the board with the district administration, as well as local and state and federal offices to take care of our children and teachers.
What is the most important issue facing your school district and how would you address it?
Freye: The most important issue facing the district is declining enrollment and, by extension, funding. We can work to address this only by making our schools and community ones of choice for families and educators alike. Some of that is doing a better job of telling our story. The rest is continuing on the path to positive improvement.
Patterson: Young families are favoring urban over rural areas, causing enrollment decline in small cities nationwide. It is imperative to look at enrollment decline as a serious issue for not only the health of our district but the health of our city and local businesses. I will continue to actively engage with City Council to jointly reverse this trend.
Rangel-FitzGibbon: Declining enrollment is a big challenge, but to me the disparities in student achievement and mental health are more important issues affecting our district. To eliminate disparities we must create an environment and opportunities for ALL students to succeed, like supporting personalized learning in the classroom, create cultural awareness and sensitivity among students and staff and diversify our workforce.
Rundblade: The biggest threat to Stoughton, and many other districts in the United States is lack of funding. In our case, it is caused by decreasing enrollment. We need to continue working closely with the city and the chamber of commerce to give people looking for a new home a reason to come to Stoughton.
What’s one new way the district could keep property taxes in check?
Freye: This question troubles me. Public schools are funded — at present chronically underfunded — by tax dollars. It would be nice if the state lived up to its promise of two-thirds funding, but that too is tax money. Educating productive citizens, providing mental health care and nutrition assistance is expensive. Schools need more funding rather than less.
Patterson: I think it is time for the city to actively research and implement an action plan to increase smart, deliberate, well-planned growth focused on young families as well as options for young professionals and active seniors. Young families want affordable homes and nice amenities and more property owners means each has a smaller share of the tax burden.
Rangel-FitzGibbon: The school district responsibly manages a budget that reduces unnecessary expenditures. However, with our district facing declining enrollment no matter how much we reduce spending, our property taxes will go up. In order to reduce our property tax we’ll need to fashion a constructive plan to attract more families. The construction of affordable housing will do that, increasing number of properties and spreading out the tax burden.
Rundblade: Taxes are never fun, and I want to do everything I can to make raising taxes a “break in case of emergency only” option. We should be streamlining operations, reducing paper usage and looking for alternatives for services needed when possible. We should be investigating green tech as well. With the board, we will look for every grant we can.