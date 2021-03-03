Candidate Q&A: Stoughton school board election

Croyle: As a graduate of Stoughton schools and a parent of two children in our schools today, I am a longtime friend of our schools. But I’m not the kind of friend who just cheers you on blindly; I’m a friend who tells it like it is and then helps you change to be your best. Our students deserve that.

Sullivan: When my colleagues chose me as president in 2018, we agreed to start with basics. Only half our students were reading at grade level. We’re improving. The last State School Report Card gave the entire District an “exceeds expectations” rating for the first time ever. If reelected, I’ll keep us focused on progress toward and accountability for meaningful student outcomes.

Greenheck: I would bring a fresh face and new perspective to the board. I have spent countless hours volunteering in and working towards improving our schools and community. I am a hard worker and a good listener and am eager to ensure an equitable and quality education for all of Stoughton’s kids.

Question 2: What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?