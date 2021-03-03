Candidate Q&A: Stoughton school board election

Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Stoughton school board in the April 6 election. The terms are for three years
Allison Sorg (I)
Age: 55
Address: 109 S. Madison St., Stoughton
Family: Married with two children in Stoughton Area Public Schools
Job: Registered nurse at Meriter Hospital
Prior elected office: Stoughton Area School District Board of Education member since April 2015.
Other public service: Scouts BSA volunteer adult leader since 2014 (den leader, cubmaster, advancement coordinator); volunteer EMT-Middleton EMS 1990-2003.
Education: BA biology-Colorado College; BS nursing-Mount Mary University; attended Rockford, Illinois, public schools and Durand, Illinois, public schools.
Email or Website: allison.sorg@charter.net
Liz Menzer
Age: 66
Address: 411 N. Harrison St., Stoughton
Family: Single; Family includes three graduates of SHS; kindergartener and 5th grader in Stoughton schools.
Job: Executive director, Wisconsin Center for Performance Excellence
Prior elected office: Stoughton School Board 2007-2016
Education: BS in communication and graduate coursework in organizational communication UW-Stevens Point
Email or Website: menzer4kids.org
Mia Croyle (I)
Age: 44
Address: 1315 W South St, Stoughton
Family: Married parent of two children enrolled in Stoughton Schools (ages 10 and 11)
Job: Behavioral health project specialist, MetaStar, Inc.
Prior elected office: None, I was appointed to the SASD Board of Education in November 2020.
Other public service: Secretary, Fox Prairie Working for Kids (PTO) 2016-2020.
Education: MA, clinical mental health counseling - Valparaiso University; BA, English, International Service - Valparaiso University; Graduate of Stoughton High School
Email or Website: miacroyle@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/MiaCroyle4StoughtonSchools
Frank Sullivan (I)
Age: 55
Address: 1623 Roby Road, Stoughton
Family: Married with four children, three SHS graduates and a current sophomore
Job: Assistant Attorney General, Wisconsin Department of Justice
Prior elected office: Stoughton Area School District board of education: 2013-15 and 2018-present (board president 2018-present)
Other public service: Stoughton Free Clinic board of directors (2011-17); Wisconsin State Attorneys Association board of directors (2010-14)
Education: J.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison; M.A., University of Maryland – College Park; B.S.F.S, Georgetown University
Email or Website: xav13@hotmail.com
Tiffany M. Greenheck
Age: 40
Address: 1109 Moline St., Stoughton
Family: Married with 10-year-old son at Kegonsa Elementary
Job: Daycare provider
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Board member, Kegonsa Working for Kids, 2017-current; Community rep., SASD Community Relations Committee, 2020-current; volunteer, Paddy’s Paws Dog Rescue
Education: Middleton High School, 1999; UW-Platteville-business; UW-Madison, business/accounting
Email or Website: m.facebook.com/Tiffany-Greenheck-For-Stoughton-Area-School-District-102715865054941
Q&A
Question 1: Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Sorg: The past six years have been demanding and yet, our current board has balanced our budget, pivoted to virtual learning and safely reopened our schools, negotiated our teacher contract before it expired, and achieved "exceeds expectations" on the last state report card for the first time ever. We have many challenges ahead and I am eager to continue our work.
Menzer: I have more board experience than other candidates and am the only candidate who has led successful district referenda. I bring a track record of enhancing programs/services for kids, extensive community background, as well as perspective, insight, and energy to the nonpartisan role of board member that will be instrumental in charting a new course for all our children.
Croyle: As a graduate of Stoughton schools and a parent of two children in our schools today, I am a longtime friend of our schools. But I’m not the kind of friend who just cheers you on blindly; I’m a friend who tells it like it is and then helps you change to be your best. Our students deserve that.
Sullivan: When my colleagues chose me as president in 2018, we agreed to start with basics. Only half our students were reading at grade level. We’re improving. The last State School Report Card gave the entire District an “exceeds expectations” rating for the first time ever. If reelected, I’ll keep us focused on progress toward and accountability for meaningful student outcomes.
Greenheck: I would bring a fresh face and new perspective to the board. I have spent countless hours volunteering in and working towards improving our schools and community. I am a hard worker and a good listener and am eager to ensure an equitable and quality education for all of Stoughton’s kids.
Question 2: What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Sorg: While budgets, achievement, facilities and planning for the future of our community are all important issues we are facing, our mission and responsibility is to educate ALL students to be college or career ready. Equity must be at the forefront of everything we do and finding new and innovative ways to meet student needs in an equitable manner.
Menzer: Managing declining enrollment. High School enrollment projections suggest a 17% decline in the next five years, and a slight increase in 4K enrollment. To keep our district vibrant, I would gather community input regarding middle and high school programs and services needed for career and college readiness; collaborate with other districts and explore elementary reconfiguration to position SASD to enhance offerings to young learners.
Croyle: The work being done in our district around equity is of the utmost importance. We will need to maintain our mission of excellence and will face serious budget challenges in the coming years. Yet our efforts must pay off for all our students. Using data and elevating more diverse voices is the rising tide that will lift all ships.
Sullivan: A year ago, I would have said declining enrollment. And our community still must encourage responsible development of starter homes to bring (and keep) young families here. But COVID has highlighted inequities in our community. We need to identify the barriers to learning, and we need to break them down. Everyone deserves opportunity for an excellent education in public schools.
Greenheck: SASD faces many important issues, currently the most important is the COVID Pandemic and our response to its effects. We need to ensure that our pandemic recovery is equitable to all students, addresses learning gaps that have occurred and addresses student mental health needs. We must also ensure our teachers and staff are heard and are valued.
Question 3: What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?
Sorg: The Legislature and governor should change the school funding formula, putting less emphasis on property values and enrollment. While it makes sense a district with fewer students needs less money, there are unchanging costs when enrollment decreases (many Wisconsin districts face declines). Combined with decreased funding from the state and federal government, property owners bear more of the burden.
Menzer: A priority that would have a favorable impact on SASD would be increasing special education funding. Currently districts are reimbursed 29% of the cost to provide mandated special education services. The governor’s budget includes a proposed increase of 45% in the first year, and 50% in the second year. I would advocate for a 60% reimbursement rate.
Croyle: We must close the special education funding gap. Public schools are required to fund special education services regardless of cost. There is a huge gap between required costs and state funding, and that hurts our schools and all students. Increasing aid for special education means district funds are freed up to spend on the general education of all students.
Sullivan: Funding is always an issue, and we should continue to lobby for consistent, equitable funding for all public schools, everywhere. But education increasingly is delivered online, and many of our households do not have access to reliable high-speed internet. We distributed hotspots to families during the pandemic, but that’s not a long-term solution. All Wisconsin students need reliable internet access.
Greenheck: I would lobby for more COVID recovery funding. Public schools took a hit in multiple areas this year. While following public health guidelines our schools were not able to open as quickly as area private schools or districts in nearby counties, resulting in declining enrollment. We also had large expenditures to provide technology to our students and in building infrastructure, addressing clean air filters in our schools.