Candidate Q&A: Stoughton mayor

A political newcomer is looking to unseat incumbent (I) Stoughton Mayor Timothy Swadley in the April 5 election. The term is for four years.

Sharon Mason-Boersma

Age: 73

Address: 243 E. McKinley St.

Family: Married with two children and five grandchildren

Job: Retired

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Senior social worker, Dane County Department of Human Services, 17 years; Kenosha County Department of Human Services employee serving youth, children and families, roughly 13 years; volunteer and leadership roles, various nonprofits related to social justice in Stoughton and Dane County, 1996 to present. Nonprofits included Stoughton Housing Advocacy Team, Stoughton Area Youth Center, Personal Essentials Pantry of Stoughton, Deerfield Cares, Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network, Stoughton Refugee Assistance Program and Samaritan Counseling Center of Southern Wisconsin, Madison.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sociology and social work, Wayne State University; master’s degree in social work, UW-Madison

Timothy Swadley (I)

Age: 59

Address: 1617 N. Page St.

Family: Married with two children and four grandchildren

Job: Mayor, city of Stoughton; owner, Pizza Pit Stoughton

Prior elected office: Mayor since 2018

Other public service: Stoughton City Council member, 2011-18; Stoughton School Board, 2004-11; and Board of Directors member for the Stoughton Area Youth Center, The Mandt Center and the Innovation Center.

Education: Middleton High School

Email or website: www.facebook.com/swadleyformayor/

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Mason-Boersma: My experience and knowledge base for working together on issues for Stoughton & the surrounding area are significant & prove effective. Working as team leader in four communities in Dane County, I was able to create and maintain resources that help impact a higher quality of living for people to live and work in communities. Sustainability is key for financial maintenance — grant writing & having the ability to keep valuable programs available are key — a role that I have held for many years.

Swadley: I have 40+ years of management experience in operations, inventory management, implementation and sales. I practiced real estate for seven years and have been a successful local business owner since 2003. I have given back to the community the past seventeen years through public service.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Mason-Boersma: Growing our city for people to live in Stoughton and attend our schools is vital. I will study and work to increase the City population by helping create housing affordable for everyone, health care, employment, public safety, and higher education resources. I will work closely with school leaders to assure the quality is high for our school population and teachers. These factors work together to increase and improve the growth that is needed at this time.

Swadley: My priority will be to continue to earn the trust and respect of city staff, city council and the community. Without the trust, nothing will get accomplished. Moving City Hall, Opera House and Senior Center expansions, lead free water pipes, upgrading parks and roads, infill of commercial buildings and the progress on the Riverfront Redevelopment area, are examples of accomplishments in my first term.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Mason-Boersma: Along with efficiency for city government is transparency and authenticity. This can happen by improving connections between City leaders and constituents. I will promote this by: more public meetings, surveys, and providing advocacy for the residents of Stoughton. I also will work toward the employment of a City Administrator as a long term goal who will provide the expertise and leadership to help coordinate and plan with city leaders for economic and residential development.

Swadley: Increasing citizen members to new and existing committees creates efficiencies, collaboration, transparency and better outcomes.