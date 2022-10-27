Candidate Q&A: State Treasurer

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

John S. Leiber

Party: Republican

Age: 45

Address: Cottage Grove

Family: Married with three adult children

Job: Attorney, Klein Law Office

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President, Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission 2009-2012; Commissioner, Housing Authority of Racine County 2011-2012

Education: Bachelor's degree in history from UW-Parkside; law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School

Campaign email or website: www.leiberfortreasurer.com

Aaron Richardson

Party: Democrat

Age: 46

Address: Fitchburg

Family: Not married, no kids

Job: Mayor, city of Fitchburg; tech specialist, Oregon School District

Prior elected office: Mayor of Fitchburg 2019-present; alderman, Fitchburg City Council 2017-2019

Other public service: Fitchburg Parks Commission, nine years; Fitchburg Lions Club, four years; youth basketball coach, six years

Education: Bachelor's degree with a focus on marketing and management from UW-Green Bay; master's degree in business administration from UW Whitewater

Campaign email or website: www.aaronforwi.com; info@aaronforwi.com

Andrew Zuelke

Party: Constitution Party of Wisconsin

Age: 53

Address: Ripon

Family:

Job: Material handler

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Polling inspector, city of Ripon, 2020-present; Ripon Board of Zoning Appeals, 2015-2018; Ripon Cable TV Advisory Committee, 2012-2017; Constitution Party of Wisconsin state chairman, 2015-present

Education: Westfield High School, 1987 graduate

Campaign email or website: wisconsintreasurerdefender.wordpress.com; zuelke4treasurerwi@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Leiber: I understand the duties of the treasurer, and as a true fiscal conservative I won't expand the office. I’ll work to preserve and grow the $1.4 billion trust fund overseen by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which serves schools and provides low-cost loans to municipalities. My goals: keep the office budget as small as possible while carrying out its duties and protect the fund.

Richardson: I have the experience and knowledge to excel in this position. I not only can talk about what I want to do in this role, I can talk about things I have accomplished in my experience as a public servant. I think this is an important role and one that needs to be strengthened.

Zuelke: As Chairman of a political party, I have multiple duties and responsibilities. State treasurer has one main duty. I can handle that. I will serve one term. I won’t be yet another career politician. I have run for state treasurer before, fighting to preserve this office. I am not a Democrat or Republican. Electing an alternative like me over the same two parties in power will force competition.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Leiber: The important issue in my race is the future of this office. My opponent wants to duplicate programs that already exist in other state agencies such as a mortgage program. That is the wrong course. The office should remain small so the treasurer can focus on responsible fiscal management of the trust fund serving schools and municipalities.

Richardson: The most important thing the treasurer does is provide money to school district libraries throughout the state. I will do everything I can to ensure we are giving as much money as possible to schools. I work in a school and see how great a job our teachers do every day and want to support them as much as possible.

Zuelke: I would say moral decay. No nation can survive without fixed standards of right and wrong. We need more speech in America, not less. Condemning all violence should be non-partisan and universal. Teach the correct history of our nation, the good and the bad. More parents attending school board meetings and running for school boards themselves. Vote out all career politicians, regardless of party.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Leiber: Strengthening our economy is crucial. I support replacing the governor who has run the state for four years with Tim Michels, a businessperson who knows how to create jobs and understands what employers are looking for. Wisconsin’s strong higher education institutions are important resources as our workforce needs evolve.

Richardson: There is no easy answer to this challenge. We need to give people a reason to want to live in this state. Many young people are leaving this state because it isn't a friendly place to live when some politicians are taking away their rights. I trust Governor Evers to put excellent solutions forward and will support anything he brings forward to meet this challenge.

Zuelke: For the public sectors, the state should only have enough employees to carry out obligations spelled out in our state constitution. We don't need more bureaucracy. For the private sector, stop shutting down businesses and incentivizing now unemployed people to not look for work by giving them stimulus checks and extending their unemployment benefits.