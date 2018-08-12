After Wisconsin residents defeated a Republican-led effort to eliminate the state treasurer’s office this spring, two Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination Tuesday to compete in the Nov. 6 general election.
Travis Hartwig
Age: 24
Address: 205 W. Aspen Court, Unit 7, Oak Creek
Job: Former mutual fund administrator for U.S. Bank Fund Services
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Although I am active in different charities, my background is in the private sector.
Education: I earned a double major in finance and business economics, and a minor in accounting, in just 3½ years from Carroll University.
Website or email address: None provided
Jill Millies
Age: 56
Address: S97W23685 Par Ave., Big Bend
Job: Sales
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Some college because I landed a job through college a few months before graduating.
Website or email address: Jillsflowers7@gmail.com, www.jillmillies4treasurer.com
Q&A:
Why is this race, and the office of state treasurer, important?
Hartwig: The state treasurer’s office is at a crossroads. After decades of decreasing responsibilities, last spring voters chose to keep the office. Democrats are promising to spend millions on new and burdensome government projects. We cannot afford that route. I believe that we need a state treasurer who will serve as a watchdog for taxpayers around the state.
Millies: This is a very important position because Wisconsin taxpayers cannot go without someone to protect their tax money and helping of privatizing public land.
In what way would you seek to make the office of the treasurer more relevant to state residents?
Hartwig: Instead of making government bigger and more burdensome, my plan for the office will be to perform three main tasks. 1. Participate in audits of state government. 2. Partner with the Legislature to increase integrity in government by transferring duties from unelected bureaucrats into the state treasurer’s office. 3. Advocate on the behalf of the taxpayer.
Millies: By bringing back the auditing function into the state treasurer’s office, this will help restore the accountability in government. My years of managing floral shops and accounting experience at McDonald’s have taught me the value of tight clean books.
What qualities do you bring to the job that your opponent does not?
Hartwig: I am not a politician and, unlike some of the others running for this office, I have years of private sector experience working in finance and banking and an education in finance and business economics. Most recently, I prepared financial statements for mutual funds at U.S. Bank in downtown Milwaukee.
Millies: I’m a conservative Republican, I’ve been a single mom for 20-plus years and always been a very frugal spender. With my common sense, I’ll know when there’s a conflict of interest and not allow it to get in the way of my job unlike my opponent whom was fired. I would like to show the government how to get a tighter hold on their spending! I’ve never ran for office, but then again, I’ve never had problems with a bank either!