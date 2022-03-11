Candidate Q&A: Shorewood Hills Village Board

The race for three seats on the Shorewood Hills Village Board features two incumbents (I) plus a climate activist and a software engineer. The terms are for two years.

Carol Barford

Age: 55

Address: 1212 Wellesley Road, Madison

Family: Married with two sons

Job: Associate scientist and director of SAGE at UW-Madison

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Climate Crisis Committee since 2018; League of Women Voters of Dane County since 2018

Education: Ph.D. in environmental engineering, Harvard University; master's degree in ecology, Boston University; bachelor's degree in biology, Boston University

Email or Website: ccbarford@gmail.com

Dietmar Bussuner (I)

Age: 41

Address: 1102 Shorewood Blvd., Madison

Family: Married with three children

Job: Project manager, Krupp General Contractors

Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2021

Other public service: Served on Shorewood Hills Zoning Board of Appeals for five years and Health and Safety Committee for four years

Education: Master's degree in construction management, Purdue University; bachelor's degree in building construction management, Purdue University

Email or Website: None

John Imes (I)

Age: 60

Address: 1008 Edgehill Drive, Madison

Family: Married with four adult children

Job: Executive director of the Wisconsin Environmental Initiative

Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2012

Other public service: President pro tem, Plan Commission; chair, Public Works Committee; former chair, Finance Committee; chair, Personnel Committee; Joint Campus Area Committee; and Chair Garden Homes Neighborhood Plan

Education: Bachelor's degree in environmental science, Carroll College; associates degree in environmental health technology, Madison Area Technical College

Email or Website: www.facebook.com/johnimeswi

Sage Weil

Age: 43

Address: 3524 Blackhawk Drive, Madison

Family: Married with three children ages 16, 12 and 6

Job: Former senior software engineer at Red Hat

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Urban Triage since 2022; member, Shorewood Hills Social Justice Committee since 2021; board member, Shorewood Hills Elementary School PTO since 2021; technical fellow, VoteAmerica, 2020-21

Education: Ph.D. in computer science from University of California, Santa Cruz; bachelor's degree in computer science, Harvey Mudd College

Email or Website: sage@newdream.net

Q&A

What unique expertise or experience would you bring to this office?

Barford: Two decades of volunteering in the community, one decade of administrative experience at UW–Madison, and ongoing environmental science learning in my "day job" will help me to address the issues that Shorewood Hills is facing.

Bussuner: Being born and raised in (socialist) East Germany and moving to the United States in 1994, my life has been shaped by diverse cultural experiences and embossed by a can-do attitude.

Imes: I bring a diverse background as an experienced elected official, nonprofit leader and former small business owner who has a track record for working effectively with the Board and staff to find greater efficiencies while providing high-quality services for Village residents.

Weil: My experience in community building and technical leadership will be an important addition to the board. I spent the last 15 years building open, collaborative communities to develop and support free and open source software. This means engaging stakeholders in the process, listening to understand their needs and concerns, and identifying a path forward that builds consensus around solutions.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Barford: One of Shorewood's most important issues is infrastructure. With changing climate, it's important to invest in options that are less likely to become "stranded assets." I would help to bring infrastructure options to the Village Board as well as climate-aware and environmentally just frameworks for deliberation.

Bussuner: It remains vital, that our Village and it's institutions, which have nurtured and supported our family over the years, continues to strike a balance of managing long term needs (comprehensive assessment and generational planning for fiscal, land use, infrastructure, services, etc.) in addition to managing the daily and short term service needs that we all have come to appreciate and expect.

Imes: As an experienced Trustee, I bring a cooperative, practical, and effective approach to addressing issues, particularly those that help guide future redevelopment in the Village. I will work to increase the affordability and diversity of housing, mitigate the potential for future flood damage, and improve area infrastructure, consistent with the recently completed Comprehensive Plan, Sustainability and Neighborhood Plans in order to create a resilient, model green community.

Weil: I believe we need fresh perspectives and representation on the Village Board in order to make Shorewood Hills a more inclusive and sustainable community. The population of the Village is continually changing and our representation needs to evolve along with it to ensure that the board reflects the values of our dynamic community.

What is a new idea you have for making local government more efficient?

Barford: As a new Trustee, I would need to learn more about the details of revenue and costs before finding opportunities for increased efficiency. Synergies between specific projects and tasks can allow savings when we are alert for them, but more often there are choices to make between raising revenue and cutting spending.

Bussuner: It remains vital, that our Village and it's institutions, which have nurtured and supported our family over the years, continues to strike a balance of managing long term needs (comprehensive assessment and generational planning for fiscal, land use, infrastructure, services, etc.) in addition to managing the daily and short term service needs that we all have come to appreciate and expect.

Imes: Green Street design that achieves multiple benefits, including stormwater management and improved walkability, bikeability, and public safety; reduced maintenance and capital costs; while creating more shared public spaces and unique streetscapes that help preserve the quality of life in the Village.

Weil: We need to revitalize our village committees by (1) actively recruiting new members that are invested and engaged in the topic at hand, (2) making it clear that we are interested in new and innovative proposals that may deviate from how things have "always been done," and (3) electing a Board of Trustees that will avoid overruling committee recommendations without good reason. Stronger committees are not just more efficient — they also improve transparency and trust in governance.