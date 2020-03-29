Candidate Q&A: Shorewood Hills Village Board

Education: Currently writing master’s degree in business administration thesis, Vienna University of Economics and Business in Austria; bachelor’s degree in political science, Montclair State University

Q&A

Why should voters elect you rather than your opponents?

Friedman: As a current trustee and active village resident, I am cognizant of the most pressing issues affecting the village today. As our population grows and diversifies, we need to ensure that the village continues to meet the needs of its residents. This requires more forward thinking, which I have attempted to bring to board discussions and will continue to do. Also, as a small business owner, I’ve learned how to work under time and monetary pressure, a valuable experience to bring to the board of a small community.

Imes: As a citizen legislator, I bring a diverse background as an experienced nonprofit leader and responsible small business owner, who has a track record for working effectively and taking a cooperative, practical and effective approach to solving problems, while finding greater efficiencies and providing high-quality services for village residents.