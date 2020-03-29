Candidate Q&A: Shorewood Hills Village Board

Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Shorewood Hills Village Board in the April 7. The terms are for two years. (I) denotes incumbent. Candidate Mark Lederer did not respond to a questionnaire.
Scott Friedman (I)
Age: 38
Address: 3209 Lake Mendota Drive
Family: Married with two children
Job: Attorney, Cinnamon Mueller law firm
Prior elected office: Board trustee
Other public service: Waterfront Committee member; National Weather Service trained severe weather spotter; youth soccer coach; Federal Communications Bar Association member
Education: Law degree, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degrees in history and political science, University of Michigan
Email: scottandjo@gmail.com
John Imes (I)
Age: 58
Address: 1008 Edgehill Drive
Family: Married with four children
Job: Executive director, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative; co-founder Arbor House Inn
Prior elected office: Village trustee since 2012
Other public service: Joint Campus Area Committee; Monroe Street Merchants Association board; Greater Madison Vision Steering Committee; adviser, Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters; Climate and Energy Leadership Network; adviser, Edgewood College Social Innovation and Sustainability Leadership Program
Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, Carroll College; associate degree in environmental technology, MATC
Website: www.weigogreener.org
Laura Valderrama
Age: 30
Address: 2820-9 Marshall Court
Family: Married with one child
Job: Mother and student
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Village of Shorewood Hills Public Works Committee; Dane Dems of Wisconsin Executive Board, representing 77th Assembly District
Education: Currently writing master’s degree in business administration thesis, Vienna University of Economics and Business in Austria; bachelor’s degree in political science, Montclair State University
Email: valderramalc@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you rather than your opponents?
Friedman: As a current trustee and active village resident, I am cognizant of the most pressing issues affecting the village today. As our population grows and diversifies, we need to ensure that the village continues to meet the needs of its residents. This requires more forward thinking, which I have attempted to bring to board discussions and will continue to do. Also, as a small business owner, I’ve learned how to work under time and monetary pressure, a valuable experience to bring to the board of a small community.
Imes: As a citizen legislator, I bring a diverse background as an experienced nonprofit leader and responsible small business owner, who has a track record for working effectively and taking a cooperative, practical and effective approach to solving problems, while finding greater efficiencies and providing high-quality services for village residents.
Valderrama: It’s time to bring some diversity to the village of Shorewood Hills Board of Trustees. The board has done a wonderful job of maintaining such a wonderful place to live for its residents, and I my aim is to continue that mission while also working on creating a more inclusive village. The ability to offer the perspective of the families with young children in the village and my life experience as a first-generation American set me apart from my opponents.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Friedman: Shorewood Hills was severely impacted by a flood, causing millions in damages and permanently uprooting families in both the village proper and the Garden Homes District. With this in mind, we must ensure that the upcoming University Avenue road and sewer reconstruction addresses the potential for future flooding of this magnitude.
Imes: The devastating flash flooding was so significant that nearly 20 homes in the Garden Homes’ neighborhood were eventually demolished. As chair of the village’s planning process for Garden Homes, I’ll work to support and protect remaining residents; mitigate potential for future flood damage; facilitate an orderly transition to infill development; maintain a cohesive neighborhood feel; incorporate common open space; seek affordability and diversity of housing; improve area infrastructure.
Valderrama: The most pressing issue facing our community is road safety. As a member of the Public Works Committee, I have listened to many residents express their concerns about speeding, distracted drivers and the lack of safe routes to move around the village. As a new mother, I share those concerns. The village needs to find ways to make our community safer and more accessible for pedestrians, bikers, strollers and wheelchairs, and I am dedicated making that happen.
How would you make housing more affordable in your community?
Friedman: With potential development in the Garden Homes District (due to flooding), we can take steps as a village to ensure that any development is conditioned on bringing affordable housing to the village. Beyond that, promoting more dense building requirements and encouraging safe walking/cycling would help provide more affordable living opportunities.
Imes: In the last 10 years, the village went from zero low-income units and multifamily projects to 43 affordable housing (72% are 2 and 3 bedroom) and 366 multi-family units in total. As a village trustee, I’ll continue to work proactively to create more affordable and diverse housing opportunities in the village.
Valderrama: Creating a housing project for refugees or other underserved populations would bring the socioeconomic and racial diversity that’s needed to create a more dynamic and inclusive village. We must invest in creating affordable housing opportunities while also finding solutions for long-standing residents seeking to downsize. Anything’s possible when we work together.
