Candidate Q&A: Shorewood Hills Village Board

Four candidates, including two incumbents (I), are vying for three seats on the Shorewood Hills Village Board in the April 6 election. The terms are for two years.
Cokie Albrecht (I)
Age: 68
Address: 1231 Wellesley Road
Family: Married with two children
Job: Former Shorewood Hills village clerk/finance director; retired 2018
Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills Village Board since 2019
Other public service: Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association until retirement; Wisconsin League of Women Voters; Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve; Shorewood Hills Garden Club
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of California-Berkeley; master’s degree in public policy from the Hubert Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota
Email or website: cokiealbrecht@shorewood-hills.org
Andi Funk
Age: 46
Address: 834 Maple Terrace
Family: Married with four children
Job: 4K teacher, Meeting House Nursery School
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Social Justice Committee, Village of Shorewood Hills; Senior staff representative with Madison Teachers Inc.
Education: PK-3 certification; bachelor’s degree in elementary education, UW-Madison
Email or website: andiforshorewoodhillforall@gmail.com, www.shorewoodhillsforall.org
Mark Lederer
Age: 67
Address: 3447 Edgehill Parkway
Family: Married with three children
Job: Retired, former CFO of not-for-profit trust
Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills Village Board, 2014-20
Other public service: Village Board of Review and Pool Committee chairman; former member of the Blackhawk Liaison committee, finance committee, parks committee, public works committee, public health and safety committee and former treasurer of the Badgers Aquatics Club
Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history, Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree in business administration in finance, Columbia University
Email or website: markelederer@gmail.com
Shabnam Lotfi (I)
Age: 38
Address: 923 Cornell Court
Family: Married with one child
Job: Immigration attorney, Lotfi Legal LLC
Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills Village Board since 2019
Other public service: None
Education: University of Wisconsin Law School
Email or website: shabnamforwisconsin@gmail.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Albrecht: I have extensive experience in municipal governance. Prior to my election to the Village Board, I was Shorewood Hills’ clerk/finance director. In that position I was involved in all facets of village administration, including finance and municipal operations. Electing experienced and thoughtful board members with the knowledge and background to effectively lead will be vital to our community’s continued successes.
Funk: As a 27-year resident, I’ve witnessed the needs of some in my community going unheard. I want to bring access and transparency to our local government, the how and the why of our ordinances and procedures. I want to bring a new voice where justice is equitable no matter who you are or what you look like.
Lederer: My experience in corporate, not-for-profit and public service organizations provides an invaluable perspective for identifying and resolving issues. I have a strong commitment to the village’s model of governance built on volunteerism, nonpartisanship, transparency and resident engagement. I have a track record of forging consensus on difficult questions such as the decision to open the village pool in 2021.
Lotfi: I’m an attorney, small business owner, mother, Badger and millennial. I believe that elected officials need to do less talking and take more action. The village of Shorewood Hills has a number of projects that have been on the back burner for far too long. I’m an effective communicator, and I build bridges. I’m committed to getting the job done.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Albrecht: The village grapples with increasingly tight budgets. We must fund significant infrastructure projects — including Shorewood Hills’ multimillion-dollar share of the reconstruction of University Avenue — while maintaining the village’s exceptional AAA bond rating. At the same time, in the face of restrictive levy limits, we must guarantee the provision of excellent levels of municipal service that residents here expect and deserve.
Funk: The most important issue in this election is sustainability. Sustainability means so much more than the environment. Sustainability is affordable housing options, green spaces, safety and a sense of community. Specifically, we need policies that address the major stormwater issues affecting the village, devastatingly so along the University Avenue corridor.
Lederer: The most critical issue is how the village chooses to govern itself. Will it reaffirm its long and successful model founded on the principles noted above or will partisanship, political action committees, and diminished civic engagement make the village a divisive community where victory is prized over process and consensus. My campaign will help the residents make an informed choice.
Lotfi: The most important issue of my lifetime is climate change. Human activity is leading us to our own extinction. Glaciers are retreating all around the globe. The last seven years have been the warmest years in all of history. Whole ecosystems are breaking down and we are losing biodiversity. We must do our part in getting to net-zero emissions.
How do you balance development with sustainability?
Albrecht: Shorewood Hills recently adopted a Sustainability Plan to ensure future development is environmentally sound. Development can be sustainable when undertaken properly: infill limits urban sprawl and decreases dependence on cars; buildings constructed in compliance with sustainability principles are more energy efficient; the replacement of asphalt with permeable surfaces decreases runoff into lakes; incorporating sustainable practices in development saves money.
Funk: Development and sustainability are not mutually exclusive. Policies and tax initiatives that allow development to be forward thinking (including sustainable) and include affordable and diversified housing are attainable and have been done in many municipalities. With all policy, what is necessary for our most vulnerable is good for all. A thriving community operates best when diversity and creativity are present.
Lederer: The question assumes development and sustainability are in conflict which may or may not be true depending on individual circumstances. Development might deliver benefits to the community that sustain its finances, environment, health. ... In my experience, the question more often than not is one of ascertaining the community’s needs and preferences for one aspect of sustainability over another.
Lotfi: Green steel and green cement exist. Municipalities must lead the way by investing in them, even if it costs more up front. The village has already contracted with Madison Gas and Electric to ensure our village relies 100% on clean energy. Residents and businesses should be encouraged to do the same. For our children’s future, we must eliminate reliance on fossil fuels.