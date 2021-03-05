Candidate Q&A: Shorewood Hills Village Board

Funk: As a 27-year resident, I’ve witnessed the needs of some in my community going unheard. I want to bring access and transparency to our local government, the how and the why of our ordinances and procedures. I want to bring a new voice where justice is equitable no matter who you are or what you look like.

Lederer: My experience in corporate, not-for-profit and public service organizations provides an invaluable perspective for identifying and resolving issues. I have a strong commitment to the village’s model of governance built on volunteerism, nonpartisanship, transparency and resident engagement. I have a track record of forging consensus on difficult questions such as the decision to open the village pool in 2021.

Lotfi: I’m an attorney, small business owner, mother, Badger and millennial. I believe that elected officials need to do less talking and take more action. The village of Shorewood Hills has a number of projects that have been on the back burner for far too long. I’m an effective communicator, and I build bridges. I’m committed to getting the job done.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?