Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4.

Tracy Bailey

Age: 50

Family: Married with two children

Job: Client manager, Scholz Nonprofit Law

Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills trustee, 2018-21

Other public service: Chair of Public Works, Recreation and ad hoc committees; Lakes and Watershed Commission; volunteer, Shorewood Hills Land Recreation Program; Fourth of July triathlon; elementary school parent-teacher organization; court-appointed special advocate; ice cream social coordinator; unofficial coordinator of flood response, 2018; International Week parade coordinator; memorial organizer, classroom volunteer and Sunday school teacher; hospice orientation volunteer; Meriter neonatal intensive care unit baby cuddler

Education: Bachelor's degree in English from UW-Madison

John Imes

Age: 61

Family: Wife Cathie and four children

Job: Co-founder and director, Wisconsin Environmental Initiative

Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills trustee since 2012; currently president pro tem, chair of Public Works Committee and member of Plan Commission, Joint Review Board and village Recognition Committee. Previously chair of Personnel Committee, Finance Committee and garden homes neighborhood plan, and member of Joint Campus Area Committee.

Other public service: Member, Monroe Street Merchants Association Board; former commissioner, Capital Area Regional Planning Commission

Education: Bachelor's degree in environmental science, Carroll University; associate degree in environmental health technology, Milwaukee Area Technical College

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Bailey: A mom’s fresh, boots-on-the-ground perspective. You’ll find me at our parks, waterfront, streets, pool, quarry, schoolyard and community gardens engaging with neighbors and soaking in your great insights and ideas. Shorewood Hills leaders should care about what’s happening in the village, and I do. I’ll work for and with you for positive change.

Imes: I bring a unique background as an experienced trustee, nonprofit leader and former small business owner who has an 11-year track record of working effectively with the board, staff and residents to find greater efficiencies while providing high-quality services. I have extensive experience leading key committees, including as chair of the Personnel and Finance committees. I was elected unanimously by my board colleagues as president pro tem the last three terms.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bailey: Managing our processes and projects in a responsible and sustainable way. We should streamline processes, stick to our budgets and fund projects smartly by exploring grant opportunities. Not all action items are financial, but the results are. For example, missteps on the current bridge project led to six-figure overruns.

Imes: The ability to work effectively with a diverse makeup of community members to build a strong, sustainable development strategy throughout the village. Includes taking a collaborative, practical and effective approach along the University Avenue corridor; ensuring a diverse housing mix, a new timber bridge and green infrastructure improvements; improving public lake access; and completing green streets, common open space and infrastructure upgrades to protect the character of the village.

What does the village need to spend more on, and what can it spend less on?

Bailey: More operational efficiencies and improved technologies. Let’s free up volunteer and staff time and make access to the board and the decisions that affect your daily lives easier. I will work tirelessly to prevent us from having to utilize the entire new levy limit in the future. Let’s spend less on consultants and plans, and more on actions and investments.

Imes: We need to spend more on long-range improvements to 50-plus-year-old village facilities that in some cases are vacant or obsolete, particularly with the 100th anniversary of the village now only four years away. Includes an improved Village Hall, community gathering spaces and outdoor recreation facilities. Opportunity for Inflation Reduction Act funding to expand clean energy, improve building efficiencies and significantly reduce repairs and maintenance costs and energy use.