Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will be electing candidates for three open seats.

Erin Clune

Age: 53

Family: Spouse Michael and children Emmy and Molly

Job: Author/journalist and substitute teacher in Madison School District

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Girls Rock Camp Madison; PTO volunteer and committee chair, Shorewood Hills Elementary School; parent director, Four Corners Camp, Shorewood Hills; member, Shorewood Hills recreation committee; volunteer, Savory Sunday; volunteer, Urban Triage; poll worker, 2020 presidential election; food delivery, Second Harvest; fundraiser for Second Harvest, Shorewood swim team; campaign housing, Hillary Clinton campaign; voter outreach, Clinton campaign; volunteer, Fund for Women; volunteer, Shirley Abrahamson state Supreme Court campaign

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Middle East history from Stanford University, doctorate in U.S. history from New York University

Mark Lederer (I)

Age: 69

Family: Married to Sue Lederer, with three children

Job: Retired; previously chief financial officer of a large, not-for-profit trust

Prior elected office: Village trustee, 2014-2019 and 2021-2023

Other public service: Village committee member, 2012-2014

Education: Bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Johns Hopkins University; master’s degree in business administration from Columbia University

Shabnam Lotfi (I)

Age: 40

Family: Married with two children

Job: Immigration attorney

Prior elected office: Shorewood Hills trustee since 2019

Other public service: None

Education: Law degree from UW-Madison

Rocky Van Asten

Age: 63

Family: Two children

Job: Professional engineer, mostly new product development and large capital projects

Prior elected office: Previous village trustee, two terms

Other public service: Scoutmaster; volunteer, FIRST Robotics; volunteer, Russ Feingold and Bernie Sanders campaigns; EMS volunteer for 20 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UW-Madison

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Clune: Through my 15 years living in Shorewood Hills, serving on many school and neighborhood committees, I’ve developed a strong sense of our community’s strengths and areas that need improvement. As a woman, a mom, and a public school teacher, I will bring a more inclusive, democratic and grassroots perspective to government.

Lederer: Village elections are nonpartisan and candidates are volunteers, so little time or money is spent characterizing fellow campaigners. The most important qualities of a trustee are commitment, as demonstrated by my many years of service, and prudence, with care for the process of governance. The way we govern is as important as the outcomes. I value due diligence, civility and actions in the best interests of the village.

Lotfi: With four years of experience on the village board, I believe I have a solid understanding of how the board functions and what residents want. Residents wanted weekly recycling and I advocated for it. I try to be a good listener and that makes me an effective communicator. I do my best to find creative solutions that get us out of gridlock.

Van Asten: I have 15-plus years of experience on the village board during the late ‘80s, ‘90s, and early ‘00s. Decentralizing the board was our primary accomplishment. I have always believed our board should serve the residents, not the other way around. This can only be done through strong decentralized committees.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Clune: Government transparency. In our small community that relies heavily on volunteerism, all residents must have equal access to the exercise of power, so that big decisions about taxes and infrastructure and development aren’t made with whimsical reasoning and divisive ethics. To expand access, I will advocate to fix our broken legal code, modernize our IT systems, and make participation easier and more efficient.

Lederer: Promoting civic engagement and good governance in the village, which is the lifeblood of our community. Because I place an equal, if not greater, importance on process over issues and outcomes, I am concerned over the relative absence of dialogue between the Village Board and our residents. As a trustee and candidate, I am encouraging greater, active participation in village governance at all levels.

Lotfi: The board needs to do a better job at communicating with residents. Some residents find the board frustrating (and rightfully so) because information is not easily accessible, and this leads to questions about transparency. This issue could be addressed by elevating technology. I plan to advocate for a modernized website with more functionality that allows residents to comment on board matters, pay bills, find recreational programs and more.

Van Asten: Return meetings to in-person public events. Participatory government must be live. Increase resident video options. Revisit construction of a bridge the village doesn’t need. Replacing a bridge with a larger bridge, for users outside the village, while trying to reduce traffic along Lake Mendota corridor? Return control of our forest back to the parks. Our beautiful village is no accident — careful long-term planning by committed residents.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Clune: Balance it, make roads better and safer, and invest in local and environmentally friendly recreation spaces.

Lederer: First, managing village operations within our budget. Second, preserving the strength of village finances including our AAA bond rating and rainy-day fund as we fulfill our capital commitments, including the reconstruction of University Avenue, construction of the new Lake Mendota bridge and repairs to the boathouse. Third, developing plans for the redesign of McKenna Park and future redevelopment of village facilities and along the University Avenue corridor.

Lotfi: First, the village needs to make sure that the increased tax revenue as a result of the referendum covers what it was meant to cover. Second, the village should continue to see grant opportunities to help pay for projects (i.e. Lake Mendota Bridge project). Third, it’s time to put in the groundwork for renovating the pool and Department of Public Works buildings, both of which are long-overdue projects.

Van Asten: Cancel a bridge, which is no longer part of Madison traffic patterns, and the village no longer needs. Look into a currently under-financed McKenna Building repair. Underfunding a project like this will lead to cost over-runs during the project. This should be a 10- to-20-year capital expenditure, allowing the beneficiaries to cover the cost of the improvements. Consider selling our current village hall, replace with combined village hall/police/Department of Public Works.