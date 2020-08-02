Candidate Q&A: Senate District 14

Two Republicans, including a state representative, are competing in the Aug. 11 primary for a seat long held by retiring state Sen. Luther Olsen. The winner will face the lone Democrat running for a four-year term, Joni D. Anderson, of Adams, in the Nov. 3 general election.
Joan Ballweg
Age: 68
Address: 170 W. Summit St., Markesan
Family: Married
Job: Legislator, co-owner of farm and lawn equipment business
Prior elected office: Markesan City Council, 1986-1990; mayor of Markesan, 1990-1996; State Assembly since 2005
Other public service: Member, Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board, Midwestern Higher Education Commission; 2016 chairwoman, Midwest Council of State Governments; national chairwoman, Council of State Governments
Education: Attended UW-Waukesha; bachelor's degree in elementary education, UW-Stevens Point
Email or Website: www.joanballweg.com
Ken Van Dyke Sr.
Age: 70
Address: N5277 Highway 49, Scandinavia
Family: Married, two sons, four grandchildren
Job: Retired and self-employed
Prior elected office: Waupaca County Board, 1990-1996
Other public service: Citizen appointee/consultant to the Waupaca County Radioactive Waste Committee; policy council, Wisconsin Radioactive Waste Review Board; Waupaca County Recycling Committee; Iola Lake Management District; Wisconsin State Land and Water Conservation Board, 1993-1998; Waupaca County Solid Waste/Recycling Board
Education: Attended UW-Madison; bachelor's degree, UW-Milwaukee; master's degree in animal biology, UW-Milwaukee
Email or Website: Facebook page, Ken Van Dyke Sr. for Wisconsin Senate District 14; KenVanDykeWisSenateDistrict14@gmail.com.
Q&A
Why are you the best candidate to represent the people of your district?
Ballweg: The variety of experiences I bring make a big difference. I’ve been an elementary school teacher, a small business owner, a local elected official, a hospital board chair, and a proven and responsive legislator who listens to constituents. Additionally, the time I’ve spent learning the legislative process has allowed me to successfully change and improve Wisconsin law and rules, which in many cases are changes requested by my constituents.
Van Dyke: I have a lifetime of service to my community over the past 35+ years and I have a lot of experience at getting the job done for the people that I represent. I have communicated with all of the town, village, city and county governments in the 14th Senate District, and I will represent them very well in Madison.
What is the most important issue facing the state of Wisconsin and what legislation would you propose to address it?
Ballweg: The upcoming legislative session will undoubtedly face challenges from COVID-19 and the public health and economic consequences of the pandemic. However, it’s going to be important to continue to keep the state operating even through this unprecedented time. I’m especially concerned about the mental and behavioral health concerns following the pandemic. I’ve worked with advocates and my colleagues on three bills signed into law this session.
Van Dyke: Leadership and legislatures have caused many more COVID cases and deaths by refusing to require the use of masks during the pandemic. Many people fear for their lives and they stay isolated from the rest of society, or the death tolls would be even higher. We need to follow scientific facts and medical advice until vaccines are available.
What expertise would you bring to the Senate?
Ballweg: My experience working with stakeholders, sometimes people who disagree with me, coming together to find common ground is something I’ll bring to the state senate. The legislative process can be complicated and over the years I have worked across the aisle on policy initiatives, study committees, and task forces. Often legislative initiatives need to be promoted and refined beyond a single term, like the Sexual Assault Victim Amnesty bill we passed in 2017.
Van Dyke: I am very comfortable in public meetings, and I do my homework both before and after them. I analyze every aspect of each situation, and I familiarize myself with all the relevant facts and opinions. I make my decisions based on the facts and on how those facts affect the well-being and best interests of the people I represent.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.