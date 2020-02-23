Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board

Newcomer Amy Alt is challenging incumbent Mary Ann Marx for a three-year term on the Sauk Prairie School Board. In the April 7 election, school district voters also will decide on a $64.9 million referendum.
Amy Alt
Age: 44
Address: 9415 Blackhawk Trail, Sauk City
Family: Partner and two children
Job: Program and policy analyst at the Department of Children and Families, Division of Early Care and Education
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: Master’s degree in community engagement and education policy, UW-Milwaukee; certificate and endorsement in infant, early childhood and family mental health, UW-Madison; bachelor’s degree in child life education and psychology, Edgewood College
Email: amyealt1@gmail.com
Mary Ann Marx (I)
Age: 56
Address: 7746 Inama Road, Sauk City
Family: Married with two children, two stepchildren and one granddaughter
Job: Professional life coach, True North Life Coaching, LLC
Prior elected office: Sauk Prairie School Board, treasurer
Other public service: None
Education: Continuing studies at University of Wisconsin; bachelor’s degree in human services with a social work concentration, Upper Iowa University; associate degree in Madison Area Technical College, associate degree in human services, May 1989.
Website or email address: www.tnlcoaching.com, maryann@tnlcoaching.com
Q&A
Why should voters elect you instead of your opponent?
Alt: My career, education, and experiences as a parent in the district provide me with critical knowledge and experience to support leadership in making decisions leading to positive outcomes for all students, while strengthening our community. Experienced in continuous quality improvement efforts, I look forward to equitably considering the needs of students of all abilities and backgrounds.
Marx: I have been with the Sauk Prairie School District since 1992, first as the Afterschool Program Coordinator, and later as Community Education Director. From both an employee and board perspective, my experience has provided me with a deeper understanding of school finance and employee relations.
What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?
Alt: The most immediate issue in the community is understanding of the upcoming school referendum they are being asked to vote for. With a high school in need of expansion, modernization, and safety upgrades among other things, community engagement is critical to ensuring we provide a safe and up-to-date school, foundational to student learning and teacher retention.
Marx: Lack of educational space, aging buildings/facilities. I support a $65 million referendum that will take our district into the next 30-50 years. Sound financial management, including early payoff of previous referendum debt while keeping the mill rate steady, makes all this possible with very little tax impact on the community.
How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?
Alt: Focusing on social emotional teaching is proving to be effective and has little to no impact on taxes. When intentionally implemented, social emotional teaching increases academic achievement and positive social interactions, while decreasing negative outcomes. The benefits last well into adulthood, meeting the needs of their employers and the community.
Marx: By providing quality educational space, exemplary staff, and opportunities to excel in many areas. We offer a wide variety of real-world readiness opportunities from apprenticeship to advanced college placement courses. We support excellence in our staff by offering competitive wages and continued professional growth. All this within a balanced budget.