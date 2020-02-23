Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Alt: The most immediate issue in the community is understanding of the upcoming school referendum they are being asked to vote for. With a high school in need of expansion, modernization, and safety upgrades among other things, community engagement is critical to ensuring we provide a safe and up-to-date school, foundational to student learning and teacher retention.

Marx: Lack of educational space, aging buildings/facilities. I support a $65 million referendum that will take our district into the next 30-50 years. Sound financial management, including early payoff of previous referendum debt while keeping the mill rate steady, makes all this possible with very little tax impact on the community.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

Alt: Focusing on social emotional teaching is proving to be effective and has little to no impact on taxes. When intentionally implemented, social emotional teaching increases academic achievement and positive social interactions, while decreasing negative outcomes. The benefits last well into adulthood, meeting the needs of their employers and the community.

Marx: By providing quality educational space, exemplary staff, and opportunities to excel in many areas. We offer a wide variety of real-world readiness opportunities from apprenticeship to advanced college placement courses. We support excellence in our staff by offering competitive wages and continued professional growth. All this within a balanced budget.

