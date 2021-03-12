Candidate Q&A: Sauk Prairie School Board election

Isaacson: COVID-19 is the issue that underlies all other issues. Using the best science and data available, our district started putting safety protocols in place in order to safely provide in-person learning. Going forward, I will continue to follow the advice of health care professionals and the data to form my thoughts on how our district navigates COVID-19.

Ludowitz: Physical and mental health. Keeping kids in schools surrounded by their peers has proven to be beneficial to their overall mental health. We need to be cognizant of this serious infectious disease, while balancing the effects of quarantine on our long-term mental health and wellbeing.

What education-related priority would you lobby the governor and Legislature to include in the next state budget?

Hutchins: I believe Wisconsin should increase funding to ensure adequate internet access for all Wisconsinites. Homes lacking adequate internet face challenges when students are doing homework during normal times. The pandemic brought these hardships sharply into focus. Wisconsin must take steps to modernize infrastructure to benefit our rural communities.

Isaacson: A more equitable school funding formula. Closing racial achievement gaps.

Ludowitz: I would like to see additional resources provided to our students and staff concerning mental health. As adults, we have all gone through some type of program in life that focused on drug education and awareness. Today, we need programs that are equally as important for our youth that focus on social media/electronics and its effect on mental health.

