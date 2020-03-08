Candidate Q&A: River Valley School Board

Flint: Enrollment! Advertising and increasing our state and federal stats by increasing our reading scores so the other 60% can be proficient would go a long way. Good schools and good special education programs bring people to communities. Arena had a 23% increase in enrollment! Too bad they closed it.

Nelson: We need to continue to build on the great school district that we have. We are preparing our children for jobs that don’t even exist yet. We need to work with local businesses and post-high school educators to have our students career-ready.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

Flint: We need to go back to phonics, basic math and civics. We would save a ton of money by not making more special education students. We need to bring back cursive. Studies show that phonics and cursive are crucial to helping children do better. We need to be a leader.

Nelson: The state funding formula is broken. Until elected officials at the Capitol decide to fix it, we will continue to have to ask local taxpayers to help. At the local level, our board will need to look at what is best for students and how to fund those needs.

