Candidate Q&A: River Valley School Board

Five candidates are vying for four seats on the River Valley School Board in the April 5 election. Only one race, for Area 6, is contested. (I) is for incumbent. The terms are for three years.

Jess Hisel

Age: 44

Address: 236 N Wood St., Spring Green

Family: Married with three sons

Job: Facilities associate director, UW-Madison

Prior elected office: No response

Other public service: No response

Education: Associate degree in electronics, MATC; associate degree in aerospace engineering, bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison

Sara Young (I)

Age: 56

Address: 235 N. Albany St., Spring Green

Family: Married with one son

Job: Director of communications, American Players Theatre

Prior elected office: River Valley School Board for seven years

Other public service: Volunteer director for the River Valley High School musical

Education: Bachelor's degree in theater with a business emphasis, University of Northern Iowa

Email or Website: saraey@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Hisel: I am a logical free-thinking individual and I have the experience with finances, budget reconciliation, leadership, management, technical aptitude, and facilities management.

Young: I have seven years' experience as an RVSD board member, and currently serve on the Budget/Employee Relations committee and as chair of the Curriculum and Instruction Committee. I bring to the board a wealth of experience in communications and strategic planning. I care deeply about the River Valley School District, and have a thorough understanding of the issues that need to be addressed over the next three years.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Hisel: Budget reconciliation. We need to address the referendums, not just in River Valley, but across the state. This is creating hardships in the district and community. I will be taking this to our representatives, so they fund schools like they are required to by law.

Young: River Valley has an operational referendum on the ballot, and it is critical that it passes. If it doesn't, the District will be forced to make cuts that will seriously curtail our effectiveness as a district. Beyond this, we must continue to deal with the ramifications of the pandemic. This includes adjusting protocols to match current conditions (for instance, decreasing infection rates), responding to student mental health and addressing teacher and staff burnout.

What would you ask lawmakers to include in the next state budget to improve K-12 education in your district?

Hisel: Proper funding for our Special Education. By law, Wisconsin is supposed to fund 40% in the state, they currently only fund roughly 14%. The federal gov is even worse for special education funding (required 70% and only fund roughly 25%). This alone would solve a majority of referendums in the state. Secondly, more funding for the mental health of our students. For years, cuts have been made and we have lost relations with this generation, and they need help.

Young: I would ask them to reform the school funding formula. It's out of date, and does not work for rural district like River Valley. It forces us to budget by referendum. While there is value in making sure that taxpayers have a voice in school funding, having to repeatedly pass referenda is incredibly inefficient. It drives down morale, and shifts the administration's and board's focus from other important work that would improve the district.