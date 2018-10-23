Try 1 month for 99¢
Wisconsin State Journal

In Assembly District 33, Democrat Brandon White is challenging Rep. Cody Horlacher, R-Mukwonago, who declined to respond. Horlacher didn’t respond to State Journal questions in 2016 and 2014, when he was first elected to a two-year term. (I) indicates incumbent.

Cody Horlacher (I)

Age: 31

Party: Republican

Address: 327 Lake St., Mukwonago

Family: Married

Job: Attorney

Education: Law degree, Marquette University; Bachelor’s degree in marketing, UW-Whitewater

Website: codyhorlacher.com

Brandon White

Age: 30

Party: Democratic

Address: 533 W. Puerner St., Jefferson

Family: Single

Job: Attorney

Prior elected office: Jefferson County Board of Supervisors

Other public service: Wisconsin Army National Guard, second lieutenant

Education: Law degree from University of Wisconsin Law School; bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, UW-Platteville

Website: www.brandonwhite.org

Q&A

Why are you a better candidate than your opponent?

White: Cody Horlacher embodies what’s wrong with politicians today: rushing unpopular bills through the Legislature with no public input, racking up millions of dollars of debt on the people’s credit card and being consistently out-of-touch with the struggles of working families. Voters deserve a representative who always cares about their concerns, not just when Election Day is approaching.

Horlacher: No response.

What expertise would you bring to the Assembly?

White: It’s a shame that Horlacher never served a term in local office. During my time on the Jefferson County Board, I’ve seen firsthand the damage being done by the reckless policies getting churned out of Madison. State funding for highways has slowed to a trickle, leaving our roads crumbling. And far too many folks are only surviving paycheck to paycheck.

Horlacher: No response.

How can Wisconsin close its achievement gap?

White: When a rural school district has a lot less resources than one in a rich suburb, it’s not really surprising that we see such a disparity for students across our state. We need a fairer system, in which the quality of public education isn’t so dependent upon there being a ton of rich property taxpayers in the area.

Horlacher: No response.

David Wahlberg is the health and medicine reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

