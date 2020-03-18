Candidate Q&A: Poynette School District board
ELECTION 2018

Candidate Q&A: Poynette School District board

Wisconsin State Journal (copy)

Three candidates, including one incumbent, are competing for two seats on the Poynette School District board of education. The top two candidates will serve three-year terms. (I) is for incumbent.

Michael Ritzke

Age: 49 

Address: 447 Sunset Drive, Poynette

Family: Married with three children

Profession: Senior mechanical design engineer, Electronic Theatre Controls

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Poynette Planning Commission, 2015-2019

Education: Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, UW-Madison

Website or email address: ritzke@uwalumni.com

Sally S. Stewart

Age: Declined

Address: 129 Del Monte Road, Arlington

Family: Married with two children

Profession: Sourcing and procurement manager

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Member, Arlington Plan Commission since 2003; committee treasurer, Arlington United Methodist Church; Club leader, Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H; treasurer, Poynette High School Athletic Boosters; treasurer, Poynette Panther Youth Sports Association

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, UW-Whitewater; master's degree in business administration, UW-Whitewater

Website or email address: sallynstew@hotmail.com

Randy Tomlinson (I)

Age: 50

Address: N5031 Hemlock St., Poynette

Family: Married with two sons

Profession: Manufacturing manager

Prior elected office: Poynette School Board, 2011-present

Other public service: None

Education: Auto collision technician certificate

Website or email address: rtoml@poynette.k12.wi.us

Q&A

Why should voters elect you instead of your opponents?

Ritzke: I believe that as a community we have more common bonds than we have differences. If elected, I will support the idea that we all need to bring our unique experiences to the table and use them to solve problems.

Stewart: Because my background and skills can benefit the school district’s upcoming challenges. My experience with project and change management pair well with the construction projects and related change facing the community and my sourcing and procurement background can help identify opportunities that might result in cost savings.

Tomlinson: No response.

What is the most pressing issue in your community and how would you address it?

Ritzke: The most pressing issue is ensuring that our children always get a top-notch education that can compete globally. A large part of that means attracting and retaining great teachers and administrators. I believe that our new elementary school and ongoing improvements to our existing facilities will help accomplish this.

Stewart: Getting the most out of every tax dollar while maintaining high achievement levels. Every process, procedure, and expense should be continually optimized for efficiency and cost savings. Innovative ideas should be embraced and implemented. Community partnerships should be forged. All with the goal of obtaining high achievement levels.

Tomlinson: No response.

How can your district raise achievement levels for all students while holding the line on property taxes?

Ritzke: The district needs to be efficient with the resources available and I believe they have done an excellent job so far. A great example of this are the planned updates to the STEAM program in our current buildings. I would work to continue this trend.

Stewart: We need to be creative, look at what other school districts and colleges are doing, be innovative and try new approaches to problems. We need to be willing to listen to community members and collaborate with the community. Everyone in the community should feel vested in our school’s success.

Tomlinson: No response.

Michael Ritzke

Ritzke
Sally Stewart

Stewart
Randy Tomlinson

Tomlinson
